Chris Brown's 'Residuals' music video trends worldwide

Chris Brown has released the official music video for his song, 'Residuals', and the R&B star gave his South Africans a special shoutout.

'Residuals' is featured on the deluxe version of Brown's '11:11' studio album. Last month, he performed the track during his sold-out concerts at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The music video opens with an aerial shot of the stadium packed with over 90,000 screaming fans. Some hold "We [heart] u" signs while others chant "Breezy", the singer's nickname.

It also includes clips from his shows in Brazil.

The music video trended on YouTube in South Africa, America, New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Jamaica, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Brazil.

Some of the 35-year-old's Mzansi fans joked that while they might not be able to see themselves in his music video, they are technically in it because they were at his concert.

"I’m finally a video vixen," one fan joked on Instagram.

Others thanked the singer for his contribution to the music industry. "This song makes me cry every time. It's so emotional. Thank u for this, Chris," one fan wrote on YouTube.

Another fan commented, "Chris Brown has done so much for this industry. I've been listening to him since I was a teenager, and I'll be 33 soon. His emotions and voice are out of this world. Each album represents a chapter in our lives. Chris Brown doesn't need a Grammy. The Grammy requires him."

Brown is nominated for three awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards. 'Residuals' is nominated for 'Best R&B Performance' while his album '11:11 (Deluxe)' received a nod in the 'Best R&B Album' category.

He is also up for 'Best African Music Performance' alongside Davido and Lojay. The trio are nominated for their song 'Sensational'.

Breezy has received 25 Grammy nominations throughout his career. His album, 'F.A.M.E.', earned him his first and only gramophone trophy for 'Best R&B Album' at the 54th Grammy Awards in 2012.

The 2025 Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.