'Die with a Smile' - Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars debut new song

Lady Mars! This could be THE best music collaboration of 2024...

Lady Mars! This could be THE best music collaboration of 2024...

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have surprised their fans by dropping a new song and music video. 'Die with a Smile' premiered at midnight. The Grammy Award winners confirmed the stand-alone single was coming hours before its release. Lady Gaga shared the single's cover art on her Instagram page. It showed the singers wearing matching blue and red western-themed outfits. "While you wait till LG7... 'Die With A Smile' a duet with @brunomars," Gaga wrote. The ballad has already been described as a top contender for the song of the summer. “If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you/If the party was over and our time on Earth was through/I’d wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile," the duo sing in the chorus.

Lady Gaga started teasing the song this week. She shared a video of herself wearing a Bruno Mars merch t-shirt while playing the piano. Bruno also shared a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt from Lady Gaga's merch. "What does this mean?" Spotify's official Instagram account teased. "History about to be made," one Instagram user commented.

Lady Gaga L7 Lady Mars, as Gaga has called herself, debuted 'Die with a Smile' less than a month after sharing pictures of herself back in the studio. "Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music. Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on," she wrote. The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker is currently working on her seventh studio album, which has been nicknamed, 'L7'. The album will be her first since 2020’s 'Chromatica'. Lady Gaga revealed in May that her new album won't be like anything she has done before. "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do,' Rolling Stone magazine quoted her as saying at the 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' premiere. Watch Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile' music video below.