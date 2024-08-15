SZA praises Sabrina Carpenter's Jazmine Sullivan cover

You know you are doing great as an artist when another musician publicly praises your singing.

SZA praised Sabrina Carpenter after coming across a video of the 'Espresso' singer singing a cover of Jazmine Sullivan's song, 'In Love With Another Man'.

"If I could, could forget him / I would, please believe me / And I know that I should throw the towel in / But baby it's not, not that easy / You treat me so much better than him/ And if I was sane there'd be no competition/ But, I'm in love with someone else," Sabrina sings while playing the piano.

The clip of Sabrina singing the track was initially shared on Instagram in June. However, SZA watched it for the first time a few days ago.

She was impressed with Sabrina's powerhouse vocals.



'“Wait huh !??????? Am I crazy for not know she got down like this,” SZA wrote.