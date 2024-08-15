SZA praises Sabrina Carpenter's Jazmine Sullivan cover
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
SZA did not know that Sabrina could get down like this...
You know you are doing great as an artist when another musician publicly praises your singing.
SZA praised Sabrina Carpenter after coming across a video of the 'Espresso' singer singing a cover of Jazmine Sullivan's song, 'In Love With Another Man'.
"If I could, could forget him / I would, please believe me / And I know that I should throw the towel in / But baby it's not, not that easy / You treat me so much better than him/ And if I was sane there'd be no competition/ But, I'm in love with someone else," Sabrina sings while playing the piano.
The clip of Sabrina singing the track was initially shared on Instagram in June. However, SZA watched it for the first time a few days ago.
She was impressed with Sabrina's powerhouse vocals.
'“Wait huh !??????? Am I crazy for not know she got down like this,” SZA wrote.
SZA replies to a video of Sabrina Carpenter singing ‘In love with Another Man’ by Jazmine Sullivan pic.twitter.com/2Dksf6TEgV— Sabrina Times (@SabrinaTimes) August 11, 2024
'In Love With Another Man' featured on Jazmine's debut album, 'Fearless', which was released in 2008.
The album also featured the songs 'Bust Your Windows' and 'Need U Bad'.
Sabrina is not the only singer making headlines for a fantastic cover. Halle Bailey recently shared a video of herself singing one of Sabrina's songs.
The 24-year-old belted out an acoustic version of 'Please Please Please' while playing the guitar.
"Woke up with this song in my head. I love it," the 'Little Mermaid' actress said. Watch her cover here: VIDEO: Halle Bailey covers Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please'
'Please Please Please' and 'Espresso' feature on Sabrina's upcoming album, 'Short n' Sweet', which drops on August 23.
Main image credit: Instagram. @sabrinacarpenter, @jazminesullivan
