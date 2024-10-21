The Great Impersonator - Halsey recreates iconic Aaliyah picture

Singer Halsey is counting down to the release of her new album, 'The Great Impersonator', by sharing the inspiration behind some of the songs.

The 30-year-old's latest post spotlights track 17, 'Letter to God (1998)', which is inspired by Aaliyah's hit single, 'Are You That Somebody'.

"I layered this song with vocals from my son when he was a baby," Halsey said. Her son, Ender, whom she shares with Alev Aydin, was born in 2021.

Halsey's upcoming album has 18 songs and is shaping up to be one of her most personal projects to date.

"The new album takes place across decades," she revealed. It has also been described as a confessional concept album.

"I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it," Halsey wrote on Facebook.