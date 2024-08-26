‘F-1 Trillion' - Post Malone's country album soars to #1
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Post Malone's debut country album, 'F-1 Trillion', has become his third number-one album in America.
The album, released on August 16, topped the latest Billboard 200 chart. 'F-1 Trillion' is Post Malone's sixth studio album.
All six of his albums have reached the top 10 on the album chart.
'F-1 Trillion' features 18 tracks and several guest features. Country music icon Dolly Parton appears on 'Have the Heart'.
Other country stars making an appearance on the album include Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Combs.
'I Had Some Help' featuring Morgan Wallen made it to No.1 on the Hot 100 chart. 'Pour Me A Drink' with Blake Shelton peaked at #12.
Post Malone also earned his first #1 on the country album chart. According to Billboard, 'F-1 Trillion', which amassed 250,000 equivalent album units, earned the second-largest week for a country album.
Beyoncé's country-inspired album, 'Cowboy Carter', had the biggest week with 407,000 units. Post Malone features on Queen B's album with a song called, 'Levii's Jeans'.
Post Malone's fans are loving his new country music.
"Bro did country better than most country artists," one fan wrote on Instagram.
Another fan commented: "Album of the year."
Main image credit: YouTube/ Post Malone ('Pour Me a Drink' featuring Blake Shelton official music video)
