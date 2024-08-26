‘F-1 Trillion' - Post Malone's country album soars to #1

Post Malone's debut country album, 'F-1 Trillion', has become his third number-one album in America.

The album, released on August 16, topped the latest Billboard 200 chart. 'F-1 Trillion' is Post Malone's sixth studio album.

All six of his albums have reached the top 10 on the album chart.

'F-1 Trillion' features 18 tracks and several guest features. Country music icon Dolly Parton appears on 'Have the Heart'.

Other country stars making an appearance on the album include Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, and Luke Combs.



'I Had Some Help' featuring Morgan Wallen made it to No.1 on the Hot 100 chart. 'Pour Me A Drink' with Blake Shelton peaked at #12.