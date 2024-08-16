Dolly Parton celebrates new feature on Post Malone's Country album

New music alert!

Dolly Parton is featured on a new song by Post Malone.

The iconic singer took to Instagram to announce that she created a song called, 'Have The Heart', with Post Malone.

The song came out on Friday, 16 August.

It is part of the album, 'F-1 Trillion'.

"Listen to “Have The Heart” with @postmalone everywhere now 💙 check out the link in bio!" Parton wrote.

