Dolly Parton celebrates new feature on Post Malone's Country album
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Dolly Parton is celebrating being featured on a new Country album!
New music alert!
Dolly Parton is featured on a new song by Post Malone.
The iconic singer took to Instagram to announce that she created a song called, 'Have The Heart', with Post Malone.
The song came out on Friday, 16 August.
It is part of the album, 'F-1 Trillion'.
"Listen to “Have The Heart” with @postmalone everywhere now 💙 check out the link in bio!" Parton wrote.
More about the album...
The new album has 18 songs.
It features several artists such as Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, and Tim McGraw.
It is the first Country album by Post Malone.
Dolly's cookware
The news of the single comes after Dolly announced that she has also released a new set of pots.
Dolly took to Instagram to announce the new addition to her cookware set.
"We’ve added some new cast iron to my collection of cookware with @lodgecastiron! Inspired by a few of my most popular songs and made in Tennessee, just like me," she wrote on Instagram.
Dolly's cookbook
Dolly is a co-author of a cookbook called, 'Good Lookin' Cookin''.
She co-authored her book with retired American singer and actress Rachel Parton George.
The book went on sale in September.
Image courtesy of YouTube screenshot.
