 Ella Mai releases surprise three-song EP
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

"My 30th birthday gift to you all."

Ella Mai
Ella Mai/ Instagram (@ellamai)

Ella Mai celebrated her birthday by releasing an EP called '3'. The EP includes three new songs, 'Hearts on Deck', 'One of These', and 'Little Things'. 

"AVAILABLE NOW EVERYWHERE! My 30th birthday gift to you all. 3 songs. November 3rd. One of my favourite numbers. I’ve missed you all, three times over," she said. 

The 'Boo'd Up' singer's announcement featured a picture of herself sporting a number three tattoo behind her ear. Her partner, NBA star Jayson Tatum, has a matching tattoo in the same spot.

Ella's fans are convinced her new EP is dedicated to her boo. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2024. 

The English R&B musician sings on 'Little Things':

Be right here when you waking up
Breakfast on the table, know you like
Eggs, and they’re all scrambled up
Pancakes, bacon, OJ on the side
Packed your bag with extra clothes, your toothbrush in the Louis tote 
Love notes for when you on the road
Cleaned your watch and Cuban links
Silk pillowcase for you to take
Boy, you deserve the little things

Ella and Jayson reportedly started dating in 2019. Rumours started to swirl when she was spotted at one of his basketball games. 

The couple are rarely pictured together but were spotted posing together as a family shortly after America's basketball team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jayson's older son Deuce was also spotted taking pictures with the couple and their newborn. 

ALSO READ: Tyla thanks SA for support after winning big at the SAMAs

Ella's fans are glad to see her back in the studio after taking a break from the music industry. Her last album, 'Heart on My Sleeve', was released in 2022. 

It produced hits such as 'Not Another Love Song' and 'Leave You Alone'. Ella, who has worked with stars such as Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Latto, and Babyface, has maintained a low profile since then.

"Finally, she's back," one fan wrote on YouTube. 

Another fan commented: "I'm so glad that Ella Mai is back!! It's time to listen to this song until the end of the year and the years to come!"

Main image credit: Instagram/ Ella Mai

