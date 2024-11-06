Ella Mai releases surprise three-song EP

Ella Mai celebrated her birthday by releasing an EP called '3'. The EP includes three new songs, 'Hearts on Deck', 'One of These', and 'Little Things'.

"AVAILABLE NOW EVERYWHERE! My 30th birthday gift to you all. 3 songs. November 3rd. One of my favourite numbers. I’ve missed you all, three times over," she said.

The 'Boo'd Up' singer's announcement featured a picture of herself sporting a number three tattoo behind her ear. Her partner, NBA star Jayson Tatum, has a matching tattoo in the same spot.

Ella's fans are convinced her new EP is dedicated to her boo. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2024.

The English R&B musician sings on 'Little Things':

Be right here when you waking up

Breakfast on the table, know you like

Eggs, and they’re all scrambled up

Pancakes, bacon, OJ on the side

Packed your bag with extra clothes, your toothbrush in the Louis tote

Love notes for when you on the road

Cleaned your watch and Cuban links

Silk pillowcase for you to take

Boy, you deserve the little things