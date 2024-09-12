Would you get your pet's ashes tattooed onto your body?

Pet owners have been known to get tattoos for their late fur babies, but would you take it one step further and infuse their ashes into the ink?

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for 'Selling Sunset' season 8. The latest season of 'Selling Sunset' on Netflix is filled with lots of drama, as usual, but there is one storyline that will tug at your heartstrings. Exes Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald-Bonnet are mourning the loss of their beloved pet Niko. The chihuahua mix passed passed away a few months ago after suffering kidney failure. The former couple adopted the dog 18 years ago and continued to share him after their break-up. Niko's loss devastated the pair, who held a funeral for him. Several 'Selling Sunset' cast members attended, including Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim and Mary's current husband Romain Bonnet. Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi were also spotted at the funeral. An emotional Jason recalled: "I did the math this morning on how many times I've kissed Niko. And it's been like 50,000 times I've kissed Niko in his life. Maybe more. He definitely had a very loved life." Mary also shared a few words: "He was the best dog, and he changed my life. He changed so many people's lives, especially Jason. He taught him love and patience. He's a different person because of Niko." Before the funeral, Jason and Mary revealed that they cremated Niko and infused his ashes in tattoo ink. "We put Niko's ashes in the ink, then we tattooed our arms," Jason revealed.

Mary admitted that some might not get the unique tattoo. "Some people think it's a little creepy, some people think it's very cool." It might be weird to some, but viewers were pleased to see Mary and Jason's family and friends supporting them during the loss of their special pet. "I really appreciate seeing everyone take the funeral for Niko seriously and not joke around and laugh about how he’s just a dog during the ceremony like I’ve seen on other shows. If you're good as an animal owner, then it’s like losing a child and deserves respect," an X user wrote.

I really appreciate seeing everyone take the funeral for Niko seriously and not joke around and laugh about how he’s just a dog during the ceremony like I’ve seen on other shows. If ur good as an animal owner then it’s like losing a child and deserves respect #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/Z3UUyjE9mv — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) September 6, 2024

Jason and Mary first shared news of Niko's passing in March. Jason shared a lengthy post expressing his heartbreak over the death. "With your unconditional love and loyalty, you comforted us when we cried and helped heal our hearts when they were broken. You lifted us in times of need and celebrated with us our wins and successes... You opened our eyes to depths we had no idea love can reach, taught us a higher level of patience and selflessness, and showed us what true loyalty and devotion looks like," he wrote. The 47-year-old adds that it was difficult to say goodbye. "Even at the very end when your body and mind were failing and beyond exhausted, you still tirelessly struggled to hold on for us, refusing to give in. It was our turn to be selfless, and strong for you. Tearing our own hearts out so we could help you to avoid suffering was the only loving option we had. It was the hardest thing we have ever done. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever." Mary revealed in an Instagram post shared in August that they also got jewellery made with his ashes. "@jasonoppenheim and I will always have a piece of our Niko," she wrote. What do you think of the unique way Mary and Jason paid tribute to their pet? Have your say in the poll above.



