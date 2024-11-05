Musicians pay tribute to legendary producer Quincy Jones

Mariah Carey described Quincy Jones as a "legend", "titan", and "mentor" who has given the world many life-defining moments that will be forever cherished.

Some of the world's biggest music superstars are mourning the death of American record producer Quincy Jones. The 91-year-old music titan died "peacefully" at his home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, on Sunday. Quincy, who is a 28x Grammy Award winner, leaves behind seven children, including actress Rashida Jones. His last Instagram post was dedicated to his daughter Martina Jones, who recently celebrated her birthday. Martina shared a emotional message following his death. "My dad to me was many things wrapped into one. My friend, my solid, my guidance and my inspiration of what love looks like. The hole in my heart will definitely take time to heal. I will hold his humor, his words, his wisdom and love of life close to my heart and move forward with the strength he instilled in me and with every ounce of my being, I can only hope to hold up my siblings and love them from the bottom of my heart," she wrote. Quincy had a significant impact on the music industry, producing hits for artists such as Michael 'MJ' Jackson, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Lesley Gore. Some of his hits include MJ's 'Thriller', 'Billie Jean', 'Beat It', and 'Man in the Mirror'. Several singers who have worked with or admired the legendary producer took to social media to pay tribute to him. Here's what some of them had to say.

Mariah Carey

"A legend, a titan, a mentor. You’ve given the world, and me, so many life-defining moments that will be forever cherished. Rest in Power, sir Quincy Jones. @quincyjones."

Kelly Rowland "THANK YOU for creating the soundtrack for some of the most extraordinary moments in my life! Thank you for being such a wonderful teacher! Thank you for giving us music that pushes us to want to be better artists & musicians. THANK YOU! You will truly be missed! LOVE YOU. @quincyjones! Sending all my love and prayers to your beautiful Family!!

Will Smith

'Quincy Jones is the true definition of a Mentor, a Father and a Friend. He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to. He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly.'

Jamie Foxx

"Dear Quincy. Thank you. Thank you for giving the world music…thank you for giving the world light… thank you for giving the world an example of what a great human being is suppose to be like… you taught us how to live, you taught us how to get every moment out of life."

John Legend

"We became good friends: we collaborated, we celebrated together all over the world, from Como to Montreux, California to New York. He always called me his little brother because I look like his younger brother, Richard. He gave me great advice and always had the best stories."

David Guetta

"It’s hard to find the words to express the impact @quincyjones has had on me, as well as on music and culture as a whole. Quincy wasn’t just a legend; he was an inspiration, a trailblazer, and a true genius. He produced my favorite album of all time, ‘Thriller´ by @michaeljackson, an album that set the standard for what music could be, blending genres and pushing boundaries."

Quincy Brown "Named after the legendary Quincy Jones, a man who was not only a monumental influence in my life but someone I called family. His gift to the world was beyond music; it was love, joy, and a spirit that brought people together & timeless memories that will forever live on. My parents knew what they were doing naming me after you. A name that carries the legacy of a king who blessed millions with his magic — Quincy, you were truly one of a kind. Rest in heaven, Godfather. I love you. I love you Kidada & the entire Jones family."

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson's official Instagram page also shared a post dedicated to Quincy. "The world mourns the loss and celebrates the life of Quincy Jones. Quincy was a legendary talent whose contributions to music spanned generations and genres. What Michael and he achieved over a decade-long partnership is unmatched, producing “Off the Wall,” “Bad,” and, of course, “Thriller” that remains the biggest selling album of all time. In addition, Michael, Lionel Richie and Quincy collaborated with multiple superstars to produce the charity single, “We Are The World” that raised more than $60 million to fight famine in Africa. But it was Quincy’s role as a father that was the most important to him. Condolences to all of his children. Rest in Peace, Q. You will be missed."

