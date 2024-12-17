Dua Lipa says 2024's been the "best year" of her life
Updated | By Music Reporter
“I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year. It’s amazing.”
“I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year. It’s amazing.”
Dua Lipa is looking back on a successful year. The 29-year-old released her third studio album, 'Radical Optimism', in May and embarked on a 68-show tour that kicked off in November. She also performed with music icons such as Elton John and Cher.
Speaking to Billboard UK, Dua says she has accomplished many of her dreams.
“It’s honestly been the best year of my life. I’ve done things that I’ve wanted to do for so long. There came a point in the year where I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to sit down and write some new dreams and new plans and other things I wanted to do,’” she said.
This week, the singer's TV special, 'An Evening with Dua Lipa', premiered on CBS. Dua performed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall with a 53-piece orchestra.
She sang several of her hit songs, including 'Training Session' and 'Houdini', which appear on her latest album.
“I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year. It’s amazing," she told Billboard.
ALSO READ: Dua Lipa's "ungodly" drink combo goes viral
Dua will also appear in Apple TV+'s new special, 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas'.
'Carpool Karaoke' originally appeared as a segment on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', which ended in 2023.
Dua will appear as a guest on the holiday edition of the series alongside Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan. Apple Music's Zane Lowe takes over from James, who will make a cameo.
"James Corden passes the keys to Zane Lowe, a fellow interviewer and trusted voice amongst today’s top artists, as he jumps into the driver's seat in this festive instalment of 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series,'" Apple TV said.
Zane joins the three popstars in singing along to Christmas songs such as 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town', 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.
Dua, Chappell and Gaga also sing some of their hit songs, including 'Die With A Smile' and 'Good Luck, Babe!'. Both songs appear on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (brought to you by CTM).
Apple TV's holiday edition of 'Carpool Karaoke' will roll out from December 16 to December 20.
"'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas' is a seasonal celebration of the multi-Emmy Award-winning 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series,' which won an Emmy for five consecutive seasons along with multiple Producers Guild Awards and a Writers Guild Award. The series is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Ben Winston and Eric Pankowski."
Don’t miss out on the latest celeb gossip, the hottest news right now, and 40 chart-topping tunes each week! Tune in to the ECR Top 40 with Styles, every Saturday morning from 10am to 2pm.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: Instagram/@dualipa
Show's Stories
-
Bluff man drives around without a driver's door
"Only in the Bluff, hey!"Danny Guselli 36 minutes ago
-
Mzansi reacts to weird Smarties sandwich
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.Danny Guselli an hour ago