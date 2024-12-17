Dua Lipa says 2024's been the "best year" of her life

Dua Lipa is looking back on a successful year. The 29-year-old released her third studio album, 'Radical Optimism', in May and embarked on a 68-show tour that kicked off in November. She also performed with music icons such as Elton John and Cher.

Speaking to Billboard UK, Dua says she has accomplished many of her dreams.

“It’s honestly been the best year of my life. I’ve done things that I’ve wanted to do for so long. There came a point in the year where I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to sit down and write some new dreams and new plans and other things I wanted to do,’” she said.

This week, the singer's TV special, 'An Evening with Dua Lipa', premiered on CBS. Dua performed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall with a 53-piece orchestra.

She sang several of her hit songs, including 'Training Session' and 'Houdini', which appear on her latest album.

“I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year. It’s amazing," she told Billboard.