Five '80s songs that belong on every Christmas playlist

There's just something extra special about Christmas music from the '80s...

There are only two types of people in this world – those who have Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' on repeat and those who can't stand holiday music. If you're in the latter group, then you might want to give these 1980s classics a try before completely writing off the sounds of Christmas this festive season. The '80s were a melting pot of genres, with pop, rock, metal, hip-hop, R&B, and new wave dominating the era. This diversity is reflected in the Christmas songs released during the period. Here are five '80s tracks that deserve a spot on every Christmas playlist.

'Christmas Wrapping' by The Waitresses

"It's never quite Christmas for me until I've heard this song ten or twenty times," a YouTuber said about 'Christmas Wrapping' by The Waitresses. It's the kind of song The Grinch would add to his Christmas playlist, yet it's also one that makes you want to get up and dance.

As the band sings in the 1981 hit: Hardly dashing through the snow

Cause I bundled up too tight

Last minute have-to-dos

A few cards, a few calls, because it's RSVP

No, thanks, no party lights

It's Christmas Eve, gonna relax

Turn down all of my invites

'Merry Christmas Baby' by Bruce Springsteen

Originally credited to Lou Baxter and Johnny Moore, 'Merry Christmas Baby' is a 1940s R&B holiday classic that has been covered by several top musicians over the years. Bruce Springsteen's live version from the '80s is often described as one of the best Christmas songs ever.

'Sleigh Ride' by Air Supply

Leroy Anderson's '40s orchestra standard, 'Sleigh Ride', got a soft rock makeover in 1987 when British duo Air Supply covered the song on 'The Christmas Album'. "This is pure Christmas joy!" an Air Supply fan proclaimed on YouTube. Another wrote, "Best version of this song it’s so happy and puts you in the Christmas mood!

'Give Love on Christmas Day' by The Temptations

Is it even a Christmas playlist if it doesn't include at least one song by The Temptations? The American group recorded several holiday songs throughout their career, and 'Give Love on Christmas Day' is right up there with the best of them. Originally recorded by The Jackson 5 in 1970, the song was featured on the famous family's first holiday album, 'Jackson 5 Christmas Album'. The Temptations put their spin on the popular track, and it remains a favourite in many homes. One YouTube user said the song made them want to buy a Christmas tree and dance around it.



'Christmas Without You' by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

You don't have to have grown up in the '80s to understand that Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers on the same song are pure magic. The music icons teamed up in 1984 to release their 'Once Upon A Christmas' album. One YouTuber perfectly summed up the Dolly and Kenny effect: "The essence of an 80's Christmas is inextricably embedded in this song. Words cannot effectively convey the essence of this era and we cannot relive the moments, however this song takes us back and delivers us as close as possible to those events by recreating the feelings and nostalgia that we all share."

