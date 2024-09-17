Miley Cyrus faces copyright lawsuit over 'Flowers' song
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The Grammy Award winner has been accused of copying a Bruno Mars song, but he isn't the one suing her...
The Grammy Award winner has been accused of copying a Bruno Mars song, but he isn't the one suing her...
Miley Cyrus is the latest singer to be sued over an alleged copyright violation. The 31-year-old's smash hit song, 'Flowers', is the subject of a new lawsuit filed by Tempo Music Investments.
The company says Miley intentionally copied 'When I Was Your Man' - a song made famous by Bruno Mars in 2012. 'Flowers' became an instant hit when it was released in January 2023 and quickly became the breakup anthem of the year. It also broke several music records and earned Miley her first-ever Grammy Award.
The song was released shortly before her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's birthday, leading some to speculate that the lyrics were a swipe at their failed relationship.
"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don't understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can," she sings in the chorus.
Fans noted at the time of the track's release that the chorus was very similar to Bruno's song.
"I should've bought you flowers/ And held your hand/ Should've gave you all my hours/ When I had the chance/ Take you to every party/'Cause all you wanted to do was dance/ Now my baby's dancing/ But she's dancing with another man," he sings.
Miley was paraphrasing, but Tempo Music Investment, which allegedly owns a share of the song's copyright, says there are "many musical similarities" between the two songs.
According to TMZ, the investment company went so far as to say she was "intentionally copying" Bruno's song, particularly the melody, harmony, and chorus.
"It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man'."
Interestingly, Bruno is not part of the lawsuit. Miley's team is yet to respond.
She is not the first, and she won't be the last musician to be accused of copyright infringement. Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has been the subject of several lawsuits in recent years.
Ed Sheeran fought a $100-million Marvin Gaye copyright lawsuit
https://www.ecr.co.za/news/entertainment/ed-sheeran-wins-100m-marvin-gaye-copyright-lawsuit/in 2024.
Here's a look at how Miley and Bruno's songs compare.
'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus
'When I was Your Man' by Bruno Mars
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: YouTube/Miley Cyrus ('Flowers' music video)
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Failed proposal has people saying he dodged a bullet
Eek, this is awkward, but perhaps it is a case of dodging a bullet...Danny Guselli 42 minutes ago
-
Does this woman know about the mouse in her hair?
Uhm, excuse me, mam, do you know that there is a mouse in your hair...Danny Guselli 42 minutes ago