Miley Cyrus becomes youngest Disney Legends inductee

Miley Cyrus has made history by becoming the youngest person ever to be inducted into Disney Legends.

The 31-year-old accepted the honour at a glitzy ceremony in California. Miley, the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, played the lead character in Disney's hit series, 'Hannah Montana'.

When the show debuted in 2006, she was just 13. The 'Flowers' hitmaker had a tough time transitioning from child star to adulthood, primarily because of harsh judgement and media scrutiny.

Miley says it is an honour to be a Disney Legends inductee.

"This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You’ve shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful," she wrote on Instagram.

Miley got emotional while accepting her award on Sunday. She struggled to hold back tears while she told the audience that legends also get scared.

"I'm scared right now. But the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There's no such thing as failure when you try... The way to win is to try," she said.