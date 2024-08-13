Miley Cyrus becomes youngest Disney Legends inductee
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
An emotional Miley could not hold back her tears as she was inducted into the Disney Legends hall of fame alongside Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Miley Cyrus has made history by becoming the youngest person ever to be inducted into Disney Legends.
The 31-year-old accepted the honour at a glitzy ceremony in California. Miley, the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, played the lead character in Disney's hit series, 'Hannah Montana'.
When the show debuted in 2006, she was just 13. The 'Flowers' hitmaker had a tough time transitioning from child star to adulthood, primarily because of harsh judgement and media scrutiny.
Miley says it is an honour to be a Disney Legends inductee.
"This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You’ve shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful," she wrote on Instagram.
Miley got emotional while accepting her award on Sunday. She struggled to hold back tears while she told the audience that legends also get scared.
"I'm scared right now. But the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day. It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There's no such thing as failure when you try... The way to win is to try," she said.
Miley said she was proud to play Hannah Montana.
"She made Miley in so many ways. This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing fans. And to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"
'This is the Life' is a song Miley recorded for 'Hannah Montana'.
"This is the life, hold on tight / And this is the dream, it's all I need / You never know where you'll find it / And I'm gonna take my time, yeah / I'm still getting it right / This is the life," she sings.
The 'Hannah Montana' theme song, 'The Best of Both Worlds', was also a famous track from the show.
Country singer Lainey Wilson performed the song at the ceremony, which was held as part of the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Disney Legends 2024
Other inductees on the night included Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Ripa, Martha Blanding, and James Cameron, the director of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'.
A total of 14 people were inducted in 2024. The Walt Disney Company launched Disney Legends in 1987.
"The Disney Legends award has three distinct elements that characterize the contributions made by each talented recipient. The Spiral—stands for imagination, the power of an idea. The Hand—holds the gifts of skill, discipline and craftsmanship. The Wand and the Star—represent magic: the spark that is ignited when imagination and skill combine to create a new dream," Disney said about the award each recipient receives.
During Sunday's ceremony, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the award is the highest honour the company bestows.
"It’s presented as a celebration of talent, a recognition of achievement, and, above all, a sincere expression of our deep gratitude. Disney Legends are bound by the special place they have earned in our history for their tremendous contributions in service of entertaining and delighting fans around the globe," he said.
