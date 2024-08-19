Pitbull sets the record straight after Kesha fans notice music video change
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Pitbull says he has nothing but love for Kesha after her fans slammed him when they noticed that a big change was made to the music video they shot in 2013...
Rapper Pitbull is speaking out after Kesha's fans discovered some interesting changes to his 'Timber' music video on YouTube.
Pitbull teamed up with Kesha to record 'Timber' in 2013. The song was recorded for his 'Meltdown' EP, which featured a guest artist on all five tracks.
Kelly Rowland, Mayer Hawthorne, Inna, Mohombi, and PLAYB4CK were the other features on the EP.
Pitbull and Kesha's song went on to become a Billboard Hot 100 hit. It spent three weeks at the top of the chart and was undoubtedly the biggest song from the EP.
The song's music video, which Kesha appears in, has been watched over 1.5-billion times since it debuted on YouTube in November 2013.
Nearly 11 years later, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Kesha's name had been deleted from the video's title, and her image had reportedly also been removed from its thumbnail.
"Why did he even do that??? Everyone literally thought that 'Timber' was Kesha's song. She's the reason why this song was even successful," one X (Twitter) user wrote.
An Instagram user commented: "I thought it was Kesha ft Pitbull LOL."
Pitbull has removed Kesha’s name and face from the title & thumbnail of their hit collab ‘Timber’ on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/6Q6G1TBly9— Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) August 17, 2024
Some social media users defended Pitbull. "Do y'all seriously believe he sits at his computer and runs his own YouTube channel?"
One noted that the song was produced by Dr Luke, who previously sued Kesha for defamation. The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker accused the music producer of drugging and raping her.
They settled their years-long legal battle outside of court in 2023. Kesha stuck to her story, and Dr Luke maintained his innocence.
"Timber was produced by Dr. Luke. have a feeling his team was behind this rather than Pitbull," an X user speculated.
There is no evidence that Dr Luke was involved in changing the title and image of the music video. Some social media users also speculated that Pitbull and Kesha were beefing.
Pitbull has responded to the chitter chatter. He has poured cold water on any claims of a feud between the two musicians.
"@kesha and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha," he wrote on all his social media platforms.
Kesha's fans applauded him for setting the record straight, because they were ready for war.
"Thanks. Make sure it doesn't happen again cause Kesha has been through ENOUGH in this industry," one fan wrote on X.
.@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this. Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale! pic.twitter.com/uYHL8jyopF— Pitbull (@pitbull) August 18, 2024
Watch Pitbull and Kesha's music video for their song 'Timber' below.
