Pitbull sets the record straight after Kesha fans notice music video change

Rapper Pitbull is speaking out after Kesha's fans discovered some interesting changes to his 'Timber' music video on YouTube.

Pitbull teamed up with Kesha to record 'Timber' in 2013. The song was recorded for his 'Meltdown' EP, which featured a guest artist on all five tracks.

Kelly Rowland, Mayer Hawthorne, Inna, Mohombi, and PLAYB4CK were the other features on the EP.

Pitbull and Kesha's song went on to become a Billboard Hot 100 hit. It spent three weeks at the top of the chart and was undoubtedly the biggest song from the EP.

The song's music video, which Kesha appears in, has been watched over 1.5-billion times since it debuted on YouTube in November 2013.

Nearly 11 years later, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Kesha's name had been deleted from the video's title, and her image had reportedly also been removed from its thumbnail.

"Why did he even do that??? Everyone literally thought that 'Timber' was Kesha's song. She's the reason why this song was even successful," one X (Twitter) user wrote.

An Instagram user commented: "I thought it was Kesha ft Pitbull LOL."