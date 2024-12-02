Elton John confirms he has lost his eyesight
Updated | By Music Reporter
The music icon could not watch his own musical due to his battle with blindness...
Elton John has revealed that his eyesight problems have worsened. The 77-year-old made the shocking remarks at an event for his new musical, 'The Devil Wears Prada.'
The 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker joined several celebrities, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, at the Dominion Theatre in London on Sunday for the opening night gala for the show, which was in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Elton wrote music for the musical, which is based on the Lauren Weisberger book and movie of the same name. He took to the stage with his husband, David Furnish, at his side to give a heartfelt speech.
"I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight," he told the audience.
The musician also thanked his husband for being his "rock" throughout his ordeal.
@thesun Sir Elton John shocked fans last night when he revealed he's lost his eyesight and was unable to see the stage at the premier of his new West End musical, The Devil Wears Prada. #eltonjohn #devilwearsprada #westend #premier #husband #davidfurnish #showbiz ♬ original sound - The Sun
Elton first revealed that he was going blind in September. He said that he was partially blinded in his right eye due to a severe infection he contracted in July.
He added that he was healing and hoped his sight would return. Speaking to ABC World News last week, Elton admitted that his eyesight problem was affecting his music.
"It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment. Because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start," he said.
Donatella Versace was one of A-list stars who supported Elton at the red carpet event for 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical'.
Elizabeth Hurley and Lily Collins were also in attendance.
Vannessa Williams plays Miranda Priestly in the West End musical. Meryl Streep played the character in the movie.
"Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of @pradawestend, and everyone who has joined us for this unforgettable evening," Elton wrote on Instagram.
Main image credit: Elton John/ Instagram
