Elton John confirms he has lost his eyesight

Elton John has revealed that his eyesight problems have worsened. The 77-year-old made the shocking remarks at an event for his new musical, 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

The 'Candle in the Wind' hitmaker joined several celebrities, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, at the Dominion Theatre in London on Sunday for the opening night gala for the show, which was in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Elton wrote music for the musical, which is based on the Lauren Weisberger book and movie of the same name. He took to the stage with his husband, David Furnish, at his side to give a heartfelt speech.

"I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it, and boy, it sounded good tonight," he told the audience.

The musician also thanked his husband for being his "rock" throughout his ordeal.