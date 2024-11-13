Chris Brown's 'No Guidance' certified diamond
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
You got it, boy, you got it! Breezy is celebrating a huge music milestone...
You got it, boy, you got it! Breezy is celebrating a huge music milestone...
A few days after bagging three nominations for the 2025 Grammys, Chris Brown has another reason to celebrate.
This week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified his 2019 single, 'No Guidance' featuring Drake, diamond—the equivalent of 10-million units or more.
It is the singer's first diamond single. Drake now has eight.
That's not the only good news for Chris. The 35-year-old's smash hit, 'Under the Influence', was certified 5x platinum. He has several platinum-selling singles, including 'Privacy', 'To My Bed', 'Party' featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, and 'How We Roll' with Ciara.
Other musicians who recently had songs to receive a diamond certification include Rihanna. Her 2012 hit, 'Diamonds', reached diamond status in 2024.
South African singer Tyla, who went on tour with Chris in 2023, achieved gold status for her self-titled debut album. 'TYLA' has sold more than 500,000 units in America.
"MY ALBUM WENT GOLDDDDDD," she wrote on X in October. Tyla's single, 'Water', was certified 2x platinum in April 2024.
Tyla's 'Tyla' has now sold over 500,000 total units in the US. pic.twitter.com/lv6RYmivjQ— chart data (@chartdata) October 14, 2024
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO:
Chris also celebrated the one-year anniversary of his 11th studio album, '11:11'. The album, which featured hits such as 'Sensational' ft. Davido and Lojay, is nominated for three Grammys.
'11:11' is nominated for 'Best R&B Album', while 'Sensational' is up for 'Best Afrobeats'. Another single from the album, 'Residuals', has been recognised in the 'Best R&B Performance' category.
Breezy, as his fans call him, is heading to South Africa in December. He will perform at a sold-out show at FNB Stadium on December 14.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: YouTube/ Chris Brown ('No Guidance' music video)
Show's Stories
-
South Africa’s used car scams: How to spot a faulty deal
The NCC has accused used car dealers of selling faulty vehicles to buyer...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Warning for green ID book holders from Home Affairs
South Africans with green ID books face a high fraud risk, here’s why…Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago