Chris Brown's 'No Guidance' certified diamond

A few days after bagging three nominations for the 2025 Grammys, Chris Brown has another reason to celebrate.

This week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified his 2019 single, 'No Guidance' featuring Drake, diamond—the equivalent of 10-million units or more.

It is the singer's first diamond single. Drake now has eight.

That's not the only good news for Chris. The 35-year-old's smash hit, 'Under the Influence', was certified 5x platinum. He has several platinum-selling singles, including 'Privacy', 'To My Bed', 'Party' featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, and 'How We Roll' with Ciara.