Video: Drake performs with his dad Graham

Drake and his father recently shared a sweet musical moment.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a video of him performing with his dad.

In the video shot at Drake's birthday party in Texas, the rapper calls his dad on stage, which leads to the crowd screaming with excitement.

Graham went on to perform T-Bone Walker's 1947 song, 'Stormy Monday'.

Drake came in halfway through the song and helped out with a few lines.

The rapper also sang Bobby Blue Band's 'Double Trouble'.

He shared the sweet moment on Instagram, adding that his father is his favourite singer of all time.

"My dad thinks I haven’t been listening to him when he’s been singing his old ass songs for 30 years straight but he’s my favorite singer of all time so I know all the words 😂😂😂I love ya Dennis James @therealdennisg," he wrote.

His dad commented on the post, encouraging Drake to continue being a star.

"I love you too baby, these people don’t know where you came from or where you’re going baby so just keep doing you, keep on walking don’t look back," wrote Graham.

Many IG users praised the duo for their incredible gift of music. Below are some of the comments:

Full Circle Moment! Legends of Legends

Oh my dear, this made my face hurt I was smiling so hard. I would have loved to have been sitting in the room! Love love love this moment between the two of you. What a journey you have had

There is nothing better than being a great inspiring Father.

Pops Showed You The Way !! My Favorite Moment In Music Of Him Is Pops On Pound Cake!

See the video below.

