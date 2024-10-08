Makhadzi receives backlash over Chris Brown comment

The 'Matorokisi' hitmaker asked people to buy her tickets, ending her post with an angry face.

She went on to question how Chris Brown's tickets sold out within two hours.

"South Africa KE MOVIE SO NNA I MUST TAKE 10 years to sell out PETER MOKABA STADIUM 🏟️ TICKETS," she wrote on X.

The South African star took to social media to complain that tickets for her show in Limpopo are selling slowly, while Chris Brown's show sold out within hours.

Makhadzi has come under fire after she seemingly compared herself to Chris Brown.

South Africa KE MOVIE SO NNA I MUST TAKE 10 years to sell out PETER MOKABA STADIUM 🏟️ TICKETS . Chris brown lamofa 2 hours . Yoo lenalede tsele . Gale bona batho lena lebo hyper nyana Shem. Rekang di tickets before kella . 😠. https://t.co/iK7L7hZDeM

Following her post, many people criticised Makhadzi for comparing herself to Chris.

The contemporary R&B musician will be heading to South Africa for shows at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in December.



The tickets went on sale on Thursday, October 3rd, at 10am. He took to Instagram to share a post celebrating the success of his ticket sales: "Chris Brown sold out the largest stadium in Africa in just 2 hours."

Makhazi started trending following her comments:

Makhadzi you're not Chris Brown. Cassper Nyovest #FillUp also took a couple of months to sell out. You will sell out the stadium, relax and keep marketing your show.

Lol, so why are you blackmail people, relax people will buy your tickets if they want to attend your show.

Your tickets will sell out, it just won't take the same time as Chris Brown. Also, don't compare yourself, you're also special to South Africans in your own unique and beautiful way. Patience❤️ You will sell out before your show. Keep marketing and if you need more assistance.

Makhadzi, don't make the mistake of comparing yourself or feeling demotivated. Entire Africa bought those Breezy tickets. For you, it's just us. You'll sell... Don't worry yourself. We love Limpopo and we will come!

Something to mull over. I don't think Makhadzi is comparing herself to Chris Brown. But why is it that international acts get major support from SA, yet our own artists are always struggling to even sell out Lyric Theatre? 😕

READ: Makhadzi celebrates being on Times Square billboard

Makhadzi is hosting her One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 21.

On August 5, the singer shared a post showing that 90% of the tickets have sold.