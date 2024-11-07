Ariana Grande reveals plan to focus on acting

Ariana Grande is shifting her career in a new direction. The 31-year-old singer has opened up about her "scary" plan to focus on acting.

She made the decision after filming her new movie, 'Wicked', which stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater. The music fantasy film is already getting Oscar buzz, with movie critics giving it positive reviews.

Ariana, who got her big acting break in her teens on Nickelodeon's 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat', opened up about her career shift on the Las Culturistas podcast this week.

“I’m gonna say something so scary, it’s gonna scare the absolute s*** out of my fans and everyone, but I love them, and they’ll deal, and we’ll be here forever,” she told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

She added: “I’m always going to make music, I’m always going to go on stage, I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

Ariana says 'Wicked' helped her reconnect with her acting roots.

"I think I love acting; I love musical theatre. Reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theatre and who loves comedy, and it heals me to do that — finding roles to use these parts of myself and put them in little homes and characters and bits and voices and songs,” she said.

'The Boy Is Mine' hitmaker says she gets emotional just thinking about where her acting career could take her.

“Whatever makes sense, or whatever roles we see fit, or where I could really do a good job or honour the material, I would really love to. I think it’s a lot better for me."