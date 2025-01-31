Blackpink's Rosé matches Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles record
Updated | By Music Reporter
Rosé's smash hit 'Apt.' continues to make waves on international music charts, including ECR's Top 40 with Styles.
Blackpink star Rosé's hit single, 'APT.' featuring Bruno Mars, continues to dominate the charts three months after its release.
The song is currently #2 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM). It also continues to rise in the US, jumping two places from #5 to #3 on the latest Billboard chart (February 1, 2025).
The track is also shaking up the Billboard Global Excl. US chart where it has spent a 13th nonconsecutive week at number one.
'APT.' is now one of only four songs to achieve this feat. Miley Cyrus ruled the chart for the same amount of time thanks to her 2023 hit, 'Flowers'.
'As It Was' by Harry Styles also spent 13 weeks at the top of the chart. 'APT.' could extend its reign at #1 as the song remains a favourite – leaving both Cyrus and Styles in the dust.
However, she'll still have to dethrone Mariah Carey. The Grammy Award-winning singer's 'All I Want For Christmas' charted at #1 for 14 weeks.
ALSO READ: Tyla scores second Billboard Hot 100 hit
'APT.' is not the only song keeping Rosé on the charts. 'Toxic Till the End' is #34 on the ECR Top 40 while 'One of the Girls' with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp is #29.
Rosé recently released a live version of her single '3am' on YouTube. The song is the fourth single release from her debut solo studio album, 'Rosie'.
"Rosie is my English name. The songs on this album are deeply personal – they’re simple, without heavy effects, but their lyrics resonate with me. I hope these songs will touch others the same way they’ve touched me," Rosé told South Korean cable channel JTBC in an interview.
Main image credit: Instagram/@roses_are_rosie, YouTube/ Miley Cyrus
