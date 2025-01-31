Blackpink's Rosé matches Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles record

Blackpink star Rosé's hit single, 'APT.' featuring Bruno Mars, continues to dominate the charts three months after its release.

The song is currently #2 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM). It also continues to rise in the US, jumping two places from #5 to #3 on the latest Billboard chart (February 1, 2025).

The track is also shaking up the Billboard Global Excl. US chart where it has spent a 13th nonconsecutive week at number one.

'APT.' is now one of only four songs to achieve this feat. Miley Cyrus ruled the chart for the same amount of time thanks to her 2023 hit, 'Flowers'.

'As It Was' by Harry Styles also spent 13 weeks at the top of the chart. 'APT.' could extend its reign at #1 as the song remains a favourite – leaving both Cyrus and Styles in the dust.

However, she'll still have to dethrone Mariah Carey. The Grammy Award-winning singer's 'All I Want For Christmas' charted at #1 for 14 weeks.