'Ruby' – Blackpink’s Jennie unveils debut solo album
Updated | By Music Reporter
Jennie is the latest Blackpink member to announce a solo album.
Blackpink star Jennie has announced the title and release date of her debut solo album.
"My first studio album is coming soon. Ruby. March 7th," she said on social media.
The South Korean singer also released the album's cover art. It shows her wearing long red hair with a short blunt fringe.
"In the dark I grew/ Money cannot buy no real friends," she sings in the album's teaser.
'Ruby' features A-list collaborations with guest artists Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, FKJ and Doechii. Jennie released the album's lead single, 'Matra', in October last year.
'Mantra' is #39 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (brought to you by CTM). Her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, 'One of the Girls', is at #32.
Jennie's upcoming album has 15 tracks in total.
"You're the greatest and my favorite artist. I'm so anxious and excited to listen your first studio album. I love you so much, Jennie," one fan wrote on Instagram.
Jennie is the latest Blackpink member to release a solo studio album.
The K-pop group, which includes members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, achieved global success with songs such as 'Pink Venom', 'How You Like That', 'Kill This Love' and 'Ice Cream' featuring Selena Gomez.
Rosé was the first to release a solo studio album. 'Rosie' debuted in December 2024. The album's lead single, 'Apt.' featuring Bruno Mars, was a top 10 hit in America, Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, South Africa and the UK.
Her latest single, 'Toxic Till the End', is #29 on the ECR Top 40.
Lisa will also release a studio album in 2025, 'Alter Ego', on February 28. She has already released three singles: 'Rockstar', 'New Woman' and 'Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)'.
Jisoo has also teased new music in 2025. She is releasing something special on Valentine's Day.
Main image credit: YouTube/ Jennie ('Ruby' album trailer)
