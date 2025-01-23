'Ruby' – Blackpink’s Jennie unveils debut solo album

Blackpink star Jennie has announced the title and release date of her debut solo album.

"My first studio album is coming soon. Ruby. March 7th," she said on social media.

The South Korean singer also released the album's cover art. It shows her wearing long red hair with a short blunt fringe.

"In the dark I grew/ Money cannot buy no real friends," she sings in the album's teaser.

'Ruby' features A-list collaborations with guest artists Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, FKJ and Doechii. Jennie released the album's lead single, 'Matra', in October last year.

'Mantra' is #39 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (brought to you by CTM). Her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, 'One of the Girls', is at #32.

Jennie's upcoming album has 15 tracks in total.

"You're the greatest and my favorite artist. I'm so anxious and excited to listen your first studio album. I love you so much, Jennie," one fan wrote on Instagram.