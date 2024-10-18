Blackpink's Rosé collaborates with Bruno Mars

The two announced the news of their single a day before its release. Taking to Instagram, Rosé shared the single's artwork and captioned it 'APT. ⚡︎ OCT 18'.

Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars have teamed up for an amazing collaboration.

One of the most unexpected collaborations has just landed!

The two are seemingly friends.

Earlier this week, ROSÉ took to her Instagram Stories to share a video showing the two of them at a soccer game.

Bruno also took to Instagram to share that ROSÉ taught him how to play a Korean drinking game.

He added that the 'Gone' hitmaker even tried to kiss him.

“Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like ‘woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?’ She was like, ‘I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!’ Shaken,".

Bruno joked that he told the singer that he was afraid to kiss her.

"I replied ‘stop Rosie, I’m scared!’ But other than that, super chill night,” he captioned his post.

ROSÉ replied in the comments: “What’s wrong with uuuu.”

See the post below.

