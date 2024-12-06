Billie Eilish shares live performance of 'SKINNY'

Billie Eilish has treated her fans to another live performance from Amazon Music's 'Songline' series.

The 22-year-old sang 'SKINNY', a song recorded for her latest album, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'. Her brother Finneas played the guitar while a live orchestral band performed alongside them.

One person commented on YouTube, "This song feels like therapy." Another wrote, "Her voice sounds like a cozy rainy day."

Eilish has performed several songs from her third studio album on 'Songlinge', including 'Birds Of A Feather' - the second single released from the album.

The song is currently number three on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM). 'Wildflower', another song Eilish performed on 'Songline', is at #18.

'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is nominated for 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Pop Vocal Album' at the 2025 GRAMMYs.

'Birds Of A Feather', which she co-wrote with Finneas, is nominated for 'Record of the Year', 'Song of the Year', and 'Best Pop Solo Performance'.

The Oscar-winner received a nod in seven categories.

“I feel like this album is me. It’s not a character. It feels like the 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid," she told Rolling Stone magazine in an interview earlier this year.

Eilish told the publication the process of making the album felt like she going back to the girl she used to be.

"I’ve been grieving her. I’ve been looking for her in everything, and it’s almost like she got drowned by the world and the media. I don’t remember when she went away.”

Watch Eilish's live performance of 'SKINNY' below.