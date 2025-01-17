Karma? Woman wins the lottery after family's rejection

A woman has refused to give her parents and siblings any of her lottery winnings after they excluded her from a family trip.

The 28-year-old, who says she comes from a family of five, shared her story anonymously on the popular 'AITAH' subreddit. She reveals that growing up, she was considered the "black sheep" of the family and "definitely got the short end of the stick".

However, not even she was prepared for the shocking discovery she made on social media. They had planned a family vacation without her – an overseas trip, nogal!

"I found out through my sister’s Instagram posts, not from them directly. When I asked why I wasn’t included, my mom said, 'We didn’t think you’d want to come, and besides, we’re tight on budget.' It hurt, but I let it go," she wrote on Reddit.

One month ago, she decided to buy a lottery ticket and something amazing happened – she won!

"I bought a lottery ticket on a whim and ended up winning a life-changing amount – over $2 million [R37 million]. I decided to use the money wisely: paid off debts, invested, and set aside some for fun. I didn’t tell my family right away because I didn’t want them to treat me differently."

Her family eventually found out about her windfall when she bought herself a new car. "They're furious I didn't offer to 'share my wealth'."

