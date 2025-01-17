Karma? Woman wins the lottery after family's rejection
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
When this woman's family excluded her from an overseas trip, she felt devastated, but then something extraordinary happened.
When this woman's family excluded her from an overseas trip, she felt devastated, but then something extraordinary happened.
A woman has refused to give her parents and siblings any of her lottery winnings after they excluded her from a family trip.
The 28-year-old, who says she comes from a family of five, shared her story anonymously on the popular 'AITAH' subreddit. She reveals that growing up, she was considered the "black sheep" of the family and "definitely got the short end of the stick".
However, not even she was prepared for the shocking discovery she made on social media. They had planned a family vacation without her – an overseas trip, nogal!
"I found out through my sister’s Instagram posts, not from them directly. When I asked why I wasn’t included, my mom said, 'We didn’t think you’d want to come, and besides, we’re tight on budget.' It hurt, but I let it go," she wrote on Reddit.
One month ago, she decided to buy a lottery ticket and something amazing happened – she won!
"I bought a lottery ticket on a whim and ended up winning a life-changing amount – over $2 million [R37 million]. I decided to use the money wisely: paid off debts, invested, and set aside some for fun. I didn’t tell my family right away because I didn’t want them to treat me differently."
Her family eventually found out about her windfall when she bought herself a new car. "They're furious I didn't offer to 'share my wealth'."
The woman's mother was so upset she said it was selfish of her not to share the money with her family, especially when they were struggling.
Well, they weren't struggling when they planned that overseas trip without her. The woman's sister even hinted that she should pay off her student loans.
Her brother shamelessly asked her to buy him a house. It's the audacity for me. The woman stood her ground and told her family that she was not obligated to share her winnings with them.
When she mentioned the family trip to highlight how they had treated her over the years, her dad replied, "That was different; this is family money."
Haibo!
The woman's family has labelled her an "ungrateful brat". Now she's questioning whether she's being an "a**hole".
Some Reddit users have suggested that she cut them off while others said she shouldn't give them a single cent.
Do you think she should share her lottery winnings with her family? Have your say in the poll above.
More from East Coast Radio:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: iStock
Show's Stories
-
Gender reveal drama: Worst mother-in-law ever!
A mother ruined her son's perfect gender reveal moment and made it all a...East Coast Breakfast 3 minutes ago
-
TikTok's US ban: What you need to know
TikTok's US ban may see 170 million users leave the app, but a White Hou...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago