58 visa-free destinations for SA travellers in 2025

Dreaming of a visa-free vacation? We've got you covered! South Africans can travel to 58 countries without a visa in 2025.

The 2025 Passport Index was recently released and we now know that South Africans can travel to 58 countries with a few new ones added to the list.

From tropical islands to vibrant cities, the options are endless. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or just starting to plan your next adventure, this list is sure to inspire you. Before we dive in, here are a few interesting facts: The South African passport has a global ranking of 43 out of 91 and a world reach of 55%.

46 countries now grant SA travellers with visas on arrival.

Although we've lost visa-free access to Ireland, Kenya, Kosovo, Qatar, and Senegal, you can still travel to these countries – just be sure to familiarise yourself with the new visa requirements.

Now, without further ado, here are the 58 countries where South Africans can travel visa-free and how long you can stay: 30 days Angola

Eswatini

Gabon

Guyana

Hong Kong

Macao

Micronesia

Philippines

Rwanda

Singapore

Thailand

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Vanuatu 42 days

Saint Lucia 90 days Argentina

Bahamas

Benin

Botswana

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Kiribati

Malawi

Malaysia

Mauritius

Namibia

Nicaragua

Paraguay

Russian Federation

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe 120 days

Fiji 180 days Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Panama

Peru 360 days

Georgia Completely visa-free Belize

Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Lesotho

Mozambique

Palestinian Territories

