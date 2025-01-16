58 visa-free destinations for SA travellers in 2025
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Dreaming of a visa-free vacation? We've got you covered! South Africans can travel to 58 countries without a visa in 2025.
The 2025 Passport Index was recently released and we now know that South Africans can travel to 58 countries with a few new ones added to the list.
From tropical islands to vibrant cities, the options are endless. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or just starting to plan your next adventure, this list is sure to inspire you.
Before we dive in, here are a few interesting facts:
The South African passport has a global ranking of 43 out of 91 and a world reach of 55%.
46 countries now grant SA travellers with visas on arrival.
Although we've lost visa-free access to Ireland, Kenya, Kosovo, Qatar, and Senegal, you can still travel to these countries – just be sure to familiarise yourself with the new visa requirements.
Now, without further ado, here are the 58 countries where South Africans can travel visa-free and how long you can stay:
30 days
Angola
Eswatini
Gabon
Guyana
Hong Kong
Macao
Micronesia
Philippines
Rwanda
Singapore
Thailand
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Vanuatu
42 days
Saint Lucia
90 days
Argentina
Bahamas
Benin
Botswana
Brazil
Chile
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Gambia
Ghana
Grenada
Guatemala
Haiti
Honduras
Kiribati
Malawi
Malaysia
Mauritius
Namibia
Nicaragua
Paraguay
Russian Federation
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Tanzania
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zambia
Zimbabwe
120 days
Fiji
180 days
Antigua and Barbuda
Barbados
Dominica
Panama
Peru
360 days
Georgia
Completely visa-free
Belize
Dominican Republic
Jamaica
Lesotho
Mozambique
Palestinian Territories
Image courtesy of iStock
