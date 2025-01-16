 58 visa-free destinations for SA travellers in 2025
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

58 visa-free destinations for SA travellers in 2025

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Dreaming of a visa-free vacation? We've got you covered! South Africans can travel to 58 countries without a visa in 2025.

What to do if you lose your passport while overseas
iStock/Willem Cronje

The 2025 Passport Index was recently released and we now know that South Africans can travel to 58 countries with a few new ones added to the list.

ALSO READ: Ons weet nie wat Dricus weet nie! UFC champ proposes to love

From tropical islands to vibrant cities, the options are endless. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or just starting to plan your next adventure, this list is sure to inspire you.

Before we dive in, here are a few interesting facts:

  • The South African passport has a global ranking of 43 out of 91 and a world reach of 55%.

  • 46 countries now grant SA travellers with visas on arrival.

  • Although we've lost visa-free access to Ireland, Kenya, Kosovo, Qatar, and Senegal, you can still travel to these countries – just be sure to familiarise yourself with the new visa requirements.

ALSO READ: Which city in SA has the worst traffic? It’s not Durban!

Now, without further ado, here are the 58 countries where South Africans can travel visa-free and how long you can stay:

30 days 

  • Angola 

  • Eswatini 

  • Gabon 

  • Guyana 

  • Hong Kong 

  • Macao 

  • Micronesia 

  • Philippines 

  • Rwanda 

  • Singapore 

  • Thailand 

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Vanuatu 

42 days

  • Saint Lucia 

90 days

  • Argentina 

  • Bahamas 

  • Benin 

  • Botswana 

  • Brazil 

  • Chile 

  • Costa Rica 

  • Ecuador 

  • El Salvador 

  • Gambia 

  • Ghana 

  • Grenada 

  • Guatemala 

  • Haiti 

  • Honduras

  • Kiribati 

  • Malawi 

  • Malaysia 

  • Mauritius 

  • Namibia 

  • Nicaragua

  • Paraguay

  • Russian Federation 

  • Saint Kitts and Nevis 

  • Tanzania

  • Trinidad and Tobago 

  • Tunisia 

  • Uruguay

  • Venezuela 

  • Zambia 

  • Zimbabwe 

120 days

  • Fiji

180 days

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Barbados

  • Dominica

  • Panama

  • Peru

360 days

  • Georgia

Completely visa-free

  • Belize

  • Dominican Republic

  • Jamaica

  • Lesotho

  • Mozambique

  • Palestinian Territories

Stacey and J Sbu new show banner
East Coast Drive / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image courtesy of iStock

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

visa travel passport

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.