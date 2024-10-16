Remembering Tito Mboweni's dishes that broke the internet

Remembering Tito Mboweni's dishes
Updated | By Poelano Malema
These are some of the dishes that made Mzansi fall in love with the former finance minister, Tito Mboweni.
The late former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni loved to cook!
The versatile political figure used to entertain the masses with his colourful recipes.
From gravies to stews, the former minister could cook a variety of dishes.
Although he was criticised by some social media users, many others loved his recipes.
The recipes also got the attention of renowned chef, Siba Mtonga.
Let's travel back in time and look at some of the recipes the politician shared with his followers.
Tito's famous 'Gravy a la Kasi'
One of the popular dishes that Mboweni cooked was 'Gravy a la Kasi'.
His gravy consists of onions, green pepper, yellow pepper, tomatoes, and crushed garlic.
See the dish below:
Not bad actually!! pic.twitter.com/H8pIedQ3Sg— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 19, 2022
Lamb Stew
Mboweni loved making lamb stew.
He shared several versions of his lamb stew.
See one of his recipes below.
"Done and dusted! It turned out to be a tasty simple home meal. Really nice. Good effort from the Duke of the Duchy of Makgobaskloof!" Tito shared on X.
Wait before commenting. Boil the lamb, then introduce the spices, onions and GARLIC! Relax!!… pic.twitter.com/CUPwEsUlY9— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 23, 2022
Done and dusted! It turned out to be a tasty simple home meal. Really nice. Good effort from the Duke of the Duchy of Makgobaskloof!👍🏿👏🏿👏🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/SSGBiY4ijt— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 23, 2022
Garlic, garlic, garlic
In 2022, Mboweni listened to social media users who complained about the amount of garlic he cooks with.
The former minister took to X to share his lamb chops and village gravy recipe. But before the critics jumped in, he told them he cut back on the amount of garlic and tomatoes.
"Kind of bored and hungry. Decided on a lamb chops TV braai and some pasta! Onions, garlic and green peppers later as the lekker village gravy," he wrote on Twitter.
"By popular demand, I am reducing the amount of garlic. Regrettably," he wrote on X.
See the post below.
Now preparing the gravy ! ( please don’t comment about the amount of tomatoes. I reduced the number!). pic.twitter.com/bdkpYMvzN0— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 16, 2022
By popular demand, I am reducing the amount of garlic. Regrettably. pic.twitter.com/ucpHpBlSJe— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 16, 2022
This is how it is ending up! Cooking is a most therapeutic journey. Try it! pic.twitter.com/4jLpzb79t3— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 16, 2022
Image courtesy of X.
