 Remembering Tito Mboweni's dishes that broke the internet
Remembering Tito Mboweni's dishes

Updated | By Poelano Malema

These are some of the dishes that made Mzansi fall in love with the former finance minister, Tito Mboweni.

The late former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni loved to cook! 

The versatile political figure used to entertain the masses with his colourful recipes. 

From gravies to stews, the former minister could cook a variety of dishes. 

Although he was criticised by some social media users, many others loved his recipes. 

The recipes also got the attention of renowned chef, Siba Mtonga. 

Let's travel back in time and look at some of the recipes the politician shared with his followers.

Tito's famous 'Gravy a la Kasi'

One of the popular dishes that Mboweni cooked was 'Gravy a la Kasi'. 

His gravy consists of onions, green pepper, yellow pepper, tomatoes, and crushed garlic. 

See the dish below:

Lamb Stew 

Mboweni loved making lamb stew. 

He shared several versions of his lamb stew. 

See one of his recipes below. 

"Done and dusted! It turned out to be a tasty simple home meal. Really nice. Good effort from the Duke of the Duchy of Makgobaskloof!" Tito shared on X. 

Garlic, garlic, garlic

In 2022, Mboweni listened to social media users who complained about the amount of garlic he cooks with. 

The former minister took to X to share his lamb chops and village gravy recipe. But before the critics jumped in, he told them he cut back on the amount of garlic and tomatoes.

"Kind of bored and hungry. Decided on a lamb chops TV braai and some pasta! Onions, garlic and green peppers later as the lekker village gravy," he wrote on Twitter. 

"By popular demand, I am reducing the amount of garlic. Regrettably," he wrote on X. 

See the post below. 

Image courtesy of X.

Show's Stories

