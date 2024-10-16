Remembering Tito Mboweni's dishes that broke the internet

The late former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni loved to cook!

The versatile political figure used to entertain the masses with his colourful recipes.

From gravies to stews, the former minister could cook a variety of dishes.

READ: Presidency declares Special Official Funeral for Tito Mboweni

Although he was criticised by some social media users, many others loved his recipes.

The recipes also got the attention of renowned chef, Siba Mtonga.

Let's travel back in time and look at some of the recipes the politician shared with his followers.

READ: Political parties pay tribute to Tito Mboweni

Tito's famous 'Gravy a la Kasi'

One of the popular dishes that Mboweni cooked was 'Gravy a la Kasi'.

His gravy consists of onions, green pepper, yellow pepper, tomatoes, and crushed garlic.

See the dish below: