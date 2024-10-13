Political parties pay tribute to Tito Mboweni

He died at the age of 65 on Saturday night after a short illness.

Mboweni became the country's first black governor in 1999 a role he served for a decade.

EFF Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys has praised him for his role in the formulation of economic policies for post-apartheid South Africa.

"Notably our former reserve bank governor advocated for the creation of a state-owned bank, a sovereign wealth fund and the nationalisation of the SARB.

READ: ANC pays tribute to Tito Mboweni

"As articulated in one of his social media posts that became a defining point in our debates with him, as they came as a surprise.”

DA spokesperson, Karabo Khakhau, says Mboweni was a steadfast opponent of corruption and consistently championed fiscal responsibility.

“He worked tirelessly to steer the economy toward growth while mitigating the impact of rising debt levels.

“He will be remembered as a patriot who stood for what was right, even in challenging times, and as a humble and principled man at heart.”

ALSO READ: President Ramaphosa shocked at passing of Tito Mboweni

Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi, says Mboweni was a larger-than-life character.

“As a young Minister of Labour, he shepherded comprehensive labour market reforms that reduced man hours lost to strikes, protected the rights of workers, and ensured their bargaining power was entrenched in our statutes.

“He had repeatedly called for a new generation of leaders, and his retirement in his early 60s, an unusual occurrence in South Africa’s politics, demonstrated his commitment to this principle.”

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, says Mboweni lived a full life of an activist for good.

“This is despite the relatively young age of his passing.

“Our country needs more, not less, of voices like that of Mr Mboweni, that were able to rise to call for order even in noisy, crowded rooms where balanced reasoning seem to have no place.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)