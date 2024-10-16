Presidency declares Special Official Funeral for Tito Mboweni

South Africa's first black governor passed away last Saturday after a short illness at the age of 65.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says his funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.





"President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of the funeral."