Presidency declares Special Official Funeral for Tito Mboweni
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 for former finance minister Tito Mboweni.
South Africa's first black governor passed away last Saturday after a short illness at the age of 65.
His funeral will be held on Saturday at Nkowankowa Stadium in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says his funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.
READ: Political parties pay tribute to Tito Mboweni
"President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of the funeral."
