President Ramaphosa shocked at passing of Tito Mboweni
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is shocked by the passing of former Reserve Bank Governor and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
In a statement Mboweni family says he took his final breath in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night after a short illness.
He was 65.
Mboweni served as the Minister of Finance between 2018 and 2021.
He was also democratic South Africa’s first Labour Minister in Nelson Mandela's cabinet from 1994 to 1999.
Ramaphosa has described Mboweni as an economic policy innovator and champion of labour rights.
"As governor and finance minister, he had a sharp focus on fiscal discipline and economic transformation. Tito Mboweni distinguish himself in different strategic roles in the private sector and he was a flip bearer in global forums of our economy and developing economies more broadly," says Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
"He conducted himself with expert rigour, while maintaining the personable touch that made him a social media star and ambassador for Modjadjiskloof's culinary traditions."
