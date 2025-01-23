Rise and shine! How to become a morning person

The early bird catches the worm, but it's less likely to be anxious and stressed throughout the day...

If you're a night owl hoping to become a morning person in 2025, we have a few tips that could help. There are many benefits to waking up early. Early risers beat rush hour traffic, get the best parking, and avoid long lines at the coffee shop. However, those are not the only perks of being a morning person. Studies have shown that waking up early can increase productivity, boost mental health, and lower the risk of developing some chronic diseases. Here are four things that can help you become a morning person.

1. It starts with a night routine

The first step to becoming a morning person is to establish a calming bedtime routine. Turn off or mute your electronics to avoid unnecessary distractions and endless scrolling. Instead, listen to relaxing music, read a book or end your day writing in your journal. It is also important to go to bed at a reasonable time. If you go to sleep late at night and wake up early, you'll be a grumpy morning person rather than a happy and energised one. Develop a healthy sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time. According to the Mayo Clinic, the number of hours of sleep you need depends on your age and other factors. However, the average adult needs seven hours of sleep or more.

2. Take it one day at a time

Just like quitting smoking cold turkey is rarely a good idea, forcing yourself to be part of 'The 5 am Club' will fail if you don't take it slow. Gradually work yourself up to your desired wake-up time by setting your alarm clock a bit earlier each day.

3. Create an early bird routine

Establishing a morning ritual can help you look forward to starting the day. One of the benefits of waking up early is that you don't have to do everything in a hurry, which causes unnecessary stress and anxiety. Start your day with a prayer or meditation, go for a jog, learn a new skill on YouTube or listen to a podcast like 'The KZN Future 50' to inspire and motivate you. Even doing something as simple as making up the bed as soon as you wake up can give you a sense of accomplishment.

4. Set goals

Make setting goals or tasks for the day a daily habit. Not only will it give you a sense of purpose, but it will help you avoid procrastination. Your days will be more focused and productive.

