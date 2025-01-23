Rise and shine! How to become a morning person
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
The early bird catches the worm, but it's less likely to be anxious and stressed throughout the day...
The early bird catches the worm, but it's less likely to be anxious and stressed throughout the day...
If you're a night owl hoping to become a morning person in 2025, we have a few tips that could help.
There are many benefits to waking up early. Early risers beat rush hour traffic, get the best parking, and avoid long lines at the coffee shop.
However, those are not the only perks of being a morning person. Studies have shown that waking up early can increase productivity, boost mental health, and lower the risk of developing some chronic diseases.
Here are four things that can help you become a morning person.
1. It starts with a night routine
The first step to becoming a morning person is to establish a calming bedtime routine. Turn off or mute your electronics to avoid unnecessary distractions and endless scrolling. Instead, listen to relaxing music, read a book or end your day writing in your journal.
It is also important to go to bed at a reasonable time. If you go to sleep late at night and wake up early, you'll be a grumpy morning person rather than a happy and energised one. Develop a healthy sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the number of hours of sleep you need depends on your age and other factors. However, the average adult needs seven hours of sleep or more.
ALSO READ: Sleeping for success? Try this position
2. Take it one day at a time
Just like quitting smoking cold turkey is rarely a good idea, forcing yourself to be part of 'The 5 am Club' will fail if you don't take it slow.
Gradually work yourself up to your desired wake-up time by setting your alarm clock a bit earlier each day.
3. Create an early bird routine
Establishing a morning ritual can help you look forward to starting the day. One of the benefits of waking up early is that you don't have to do everything in a hurry, which causes unnecessary stress and anxiety.
Start your day with a prayer or meditation, go for a jog, learn a new skill on YouTube or listen to a podcast like 'The KZN Future 50' to inspire and motivate you.
Even doing something as simple as making up the bed as soon as you wake up can give you a sense of accomplishment.
4. Set goals
Make setting goals or tasks for the day a daily habit. Not only will it give you a sense of purpose, but it will help you avoid procrastination.
Your days will be more focused and productive.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: iStock
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: What's your Life Anthem?
Which iconic song is your life's anthem? Take our quiz to find out if yo...Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago
-
Lawyers in KZN allegedly used AI to fake legal references
A Pietermaritzburg-based law firm is facing the music for allegedly usin...Stacey & J Sbu 18 minutes ago