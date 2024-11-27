Jane Linley-Thomas and Paul Bushell talk Mental Health

The goal is to normalise big feelings and emotions among young men so they don't feel alone. Jane Linley-Thomas is working with Paul Bushell, Jonathan Mazoue, and Durban High School (DHS) to combat mental health stigma, especially in young men.

As we end Movember, we hope all the initiatives and conversations surrounding mental health don't fizzle out. These are the very conversations that may be the pinnacle for change. We are hopeful when we hear about former East Coast Radio presenter Jane Linley-Thomas' efforts in normalising mental health conversations amongst young boys and men. Danny Guselli invited Jane Linley-Thomas and Paul Bushell from KindnessCan to discuss mental health today. Inspired by her father and her sons, Jane Linley-Thomas has undertaken a campaign to support young men from Grades 8 to 12 in their journey of sharing their emotions openly and for us to create a community that promotes the mental health of these young men. Have a look at the post below from Instagram.

Attorney Jonathan Mazoue partnered with Linley-Thomas to use art to encourage mental health conversations. "Mazoue aims to use art as a conduit for discussion and healing, addressing a pressing need for dialogue about mental well-being in a traditionally stoic environment." (IOL) Jane Linley-Thomas, along with the Headmaster at Durban High School (DHS), Tony Pinheiro, Mazoue, and Bushell, aim to empower young boys to take heed of their mental health. This will allow them to manage their well-being more effectively. Headmaster Pinheiro told IOL: "With growing concerns about mental health challenges faced by young people—such as stress, anxiety, and depression—Jane’s campaign sought to engage our institution in promoting awareness and providing resources for mental health support." Have a look at some of the pics from the boys at Durban High School engaging in the art installation.

The month-long initiative, which ran through Movember, focused on men's health with art installations and a photo series entitled, 'As You Are'. This was designed to help pupils understand the warning signs surrounding mental health issues and how to cope. Headmaster Pinheiro was very open to normalising mental health conversations; he felt that by aiding in discussions about mental health, there would be a "dismantling of barriers that inhibit boys from speaking about their feelings". Campaigns such as these make our hearts skip a beat with excitement. Moreover, when we see the impact of these conversations, we are hopeful for the future of mental health and how it will be viewed holistically.

Image Courtesy of Instagram