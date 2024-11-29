 Sleeping for success? Try this position
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

A study has revealed the sleep position preferred by high-earners, but be warned - it could lead to neck pain.

Unmade bed in the morning
File photo: iStock

There's power napping, and then there are power sleeping positions.

A good night's sleep is essential for brain function and mental health, but did you know that the position you sleep in could hold the secret to success?

A study in the UK says the best sleeping position for high-earners is the "freefall position. They prefer sleeping on their stomachs with their heads turned to the side and their arms extended upward on either side of their bodies." 

According to the Daily Mail, the study, which was commissioned by Bed Slats, showed that this position is common among the top 10 per cent of earners. 

It showed that 29% of high-earners are freefallers. More than 5,000 working British people were surveyed for the study. 

Despite the sleeping position's popularity among top earners, experts say it might not be the best position for comfort in the long run. 

"It's fine to sleep on your back or sides but we suggest avoiding sleeping on your tummy as it puts a lot of strain on your neck as it is permanently twisted throughout the night," Lisa Artis, deputy CEO at The Sleep Charity, told the Daily Mail.

Man sleeping on his stomach
Man sleeping on his stomach in the 'freefall' position/ iStock (file photo)

Overall, it seems that most people enjoy the fetal sleeping position. 

Of the 5,438 participants surveyed, 29% preferred sleeping curled up like a baby in the womb. 

This was also the third most liked position among those in the 10% income bracket. Their top three were the freefall, soldier and fetal sleeping positions. 

The least favourite sleeping positions among high-earners are the log, stargazer and starfish.

Animation of different sleeping positions
iStock
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

Main image credit: iStock

