How to reduce the risk of suffering from diabetes
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Save yourself! Here are four ways to reduce the chances of suffering from diabetes.
Save yourself! Here are four ways to reduce the chances of suffering from diabetes.
Today marks World Diabetes Day.
All over the world, people continue to be affected by the chronic condition that results in the deaths of many every year.
In South Africa, diabetes is the second leading cause of death after tuberculosis, according to a Wits University report.
Globally, 'it's estimated that more than 6.7-million people die from diabetes every year and it's one of the top 10 causes of death globally,' states the World Economic Forum.
There are different types of diabetes, with the common one being type 2 diabetes.
READ: Half of the people suffering with diabetes are currently undiagnosed
The good news is that this type of diabetes can mostly be prevented.
According to the World Health Organization, lifestyle changes are the best way to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. By doing the following listed things, people can reduce their chances of suffering from the chronic illness:
- reach and keep a health body weight
- stay physically active with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week
- eat a healthy diet and avoid sugar and saturated fat
- not smoke tobacco.
With proper management, diabetes does not need to take your life.
If you recognise any of the symptoms, consult your doctor or medical practitioner, who will recommend the best treatment for your condition.
- Increased hunger
- Increased thirst
- Weight loss
- Frequent urination
- Blurry vision
- Extreme fatigue
- Sores that don’t heal
- A decreased sex drive
- Erectile dysfunction
- Poor muscle strength
- Vaginal dryness
- Urinary tract infections
- Yeast infections
- Dry, itchy skin.
Below is how those who are living with type 2 diabetes can manage their condition according to WebMD:
- Regular exercise.
- Weight loss.
- Possibly, diabetes medication or insulin therapy.
- Blood sugar monitoring.
More From East Coast Radio
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Suriyawut Suriya
Show's Stories
-
Dr Devarshni Reddy explains more about World Diabetes Day
"One in nine adults have type 2 diabetes..." - Dr Devarshni Reddy.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
From Queensburgh to India: Cricket star shines bright
Grade 11 Queensburgh High School student Siyamthanda Majozi has been sel...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago