How to reduce the risk of suffering from diabetes

Today marks World Diabetes Day.

All over the world, people continue to be affected by the chronic condition that results in the deaths of many every year.

In South Africa, diabetes is the second leading cause of death after tuberculosis, according to a Wits University report.

Globally, 'it's estimated that more than 6.7-million people die from diabetes every year and it's one of the top 10 causes of death globally,' states the World Economic Forum.

There are different types of diabetes, with the common one being type 2 diabetes.

The good news is that this type of diabetes can mostly be prevented.

According to the World Health Organization, lifestyle changes are the best way to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. By doing the following listed things, people can reduce their chances of suffering from the chronic illness:

reach and keep a health body weight

stay physically active with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week

eat a healthy diet and avoid sugar and saturated fat

not smoke tobacco.

With proper management, diabetes does not need to take your life.

If you recognise any of the symptoms, consult your doctor or medical practitioner, who will recommend the best treatment for your condition.

Increased hunger

Increased thirst

Weight loss

Frequent urination

Blurry vision

Extreme fatigue

Sores that don’t heal

A decreased sex drive

Erectile dysfunction

Poor muscle strength

Vaginal dryness

Urinary tract infections

Yeast infections

Dry, itchy skin.

Below is how those who are living with type 2 diabetes can manage their condition according to WebMD: