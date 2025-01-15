Local NPO launches mental health campaign to support matrics

While scores of matriculants are celebrating the class of 2024's historic pass rate, it's also a time of uncertainty for those who didn't get the results they hoped for.

The local non-profit organisation, Ungazibulali Awareness Campaign, has launched a nationwide initiative to help matriculants cope with the mixed emotions some of them are experiencing.

Ungazibulali Awareness Campaign is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness among the youth.

"The campaign aims to address the growing concerns of depression, suicide, and pressure faced by matriculants. The initiative seeks to provide a supportive ecosystem, encouraging community involvement, parental support, and access to resources for those seeking help," said Nkululeko Khanyi, founder and executive director of Ungazibulali Awareness Campaign.

Khanyi has called on educators, parents, community leaders, and mental health professionals to join forces to support matriculants during this critical phase of their lives.

"We recognise the immense pressure and stress that matriculants face, and it's our responsibility to provide them with the necessary support and resources," he said.

ALSO READ: Danny Guselli gets personal about Mental Health

The Ungazibulali Awareness Campaign's matric initiative will focus on seven key areas:

1. Fighting depression rates among matriculants

2. Suicide prevention and support

3. Fostering community involvement and support

4. Addressing pressure from peers and societal expectations

5. Encouraging parental support and involvement

6. Providing access to resources and help-seeking services

7. Offering guidance and messaging as matriculants transition to tertiary education

Khanyi says youth suicide rates are alarming and more needs to be done to protect the mental health of South Africa's future leaders.

He has encouraged those who didn’t pass their final matric exams not to give up on their hopes and dreams. Khanyi understands how they feel, as he failed Grade 10. "I learned from my mistake that year and I gave it another try the following year."

"There is still a chance in 2025. They must not see themselves as failures. Suicide is not an option."

The Ungazibulali Awareness Campaign has launched a 24/7 call centre equipped with a trained counselling team, social workers and medical volunteers.

Khanyi says they will also conduct school drives and community outreach.

Learners feeling stressed and suicidal can contact the call centre hotline on 082 799 0801.