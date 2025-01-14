Class of 2024 ‘proud’ of historic pass rate

South Africa has achieved its highest matric pass rate since the dawn of democracy with 87.3%.

It was a significant increase from the 82.9% recorded last year.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the results in Gauteng on Monday evening.

Newswatch spoke to pupils from Crawford International La Lucia, with Lihle Buthelezi saying she is glad the wait is over.

"I'm feeling so excited, although it was stressful, but it was good to know that everything I had learned for the past 12 years was actually worth it, because everything I had learned thus far was coming together.

"I'm glad it all worked out in the end. Sometimes when you are studying it’s tough when you thought tells you that now it’s a finish line. I'm happy."

Reece Sydney says the waiting was nerve wracking.

"At first, I was feeling extremely nervous, and not sure what to expect but I'm very happy and I'm happy to celebrate with my family. The exams went to easy, and they were actually pretty hard this time around and I'm just excited to see that my hard work paid off."

Azande Chili says her results are a proof hard work pays off, she has shared some wisdom for this year's matric pupils.

"I'm very relieved and I'm happy. I chose lot of my subjects and lot of them were back-to-back, but if you give them a lot of time, you will be fine. It can very stressful and if you get overwhelmed, manage your time and get a proper support system."

