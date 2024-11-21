Danny Guselli gets personal about Mental Health

His positive outlook on life motivated us to conduct a Q&A with him regarding mental health.

Mental Health awareness is a much-needed part of our daily routines. You're not alone in this, and the best way to tackle this is to talk about it, believe it or not.

A man who needs no introduction but deserves one. He is always the gentleman who is always smiling and has the most genuine heart. Danny Guselli always appears to be well-composed and happy, but he, too, has his days. You know, the days that can turn into weeks where you feel like you are on a downward path...

Q: How can we as a community ‘normalise’ mental health and move away from the stigmas attached to it?

Danny: "I know this might sound lame or come across as far-fetched, but nearly every neighbourhood has a WhatsApp group. Wouldn't it be great if, now and then, someone reached out and said, "Hey, just checking in. If anyone feels alone and is battling mentally, reach out, and let's try to help you in some way."

Q: How would you describe your overall mental health?

Danny: "I am a happy, driven, and positive person, but like everyone, I have my bad days, too. When this happens, I allow myself to feel those emotions so they don't catch up with me at a later stage. I don't allow myself to be down for long because life is too short. I move on as quickly as possible. I am unbelievably grateful for what I have in my life, which inspires my positive mindset."

Q: How do you handle stress, anxiety or feeling overwhelmed?

Danny: "I try to take one thing at a time to stop myself from feeling overwhelmed. Sometimes I am unbelievably busy, and I battle to keep up. When I feel like this, I take a massive breath, try to smile a big smile, and realise that work isn't everything. I then prioritise my list and power through it."

Q: What would you suggest are some ways people could do healthy mental check-ins with themselves so they can acknowledge positive mental health in their lives?

Danny: "Look around and be grateful for what you have; gratitude will create positivity."

Q: How do you recognise when you need to take a break or ask for help?

Danny: "When I feel like I am burning out. Often, this presents itself in physical symptoms. That's when I knew I needed to try and catch a few extra winks where possible and boost my immune system. I also try to take time out to appreciate everything I have."