Danny Guselli gets personal about Mental Health
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It doesn't mean if you are smiling all the time, that you are okay; sometimes it just means that you are strong...
In light of November's Movember and International Men's Day celebrations, we wanted to spotlight Danny Guselli.
A man who needs no introduction but deserves one. He is always the gentleman who is always smiling and has the most genuine heart. Danny Guselli always appears to be well-composed and happy, but he, too, has his days. You know, the days that can turn into weeks where you feel like you are on a downward path...
Mental Health awareness is a much-needed part of our daily routines. You're not alone in this, and the best way to tackle this is to talk about it, believe it or not.
His positive outlook on life motivated us to conduct a Q&A with him regarding mental health.
Q: How can we as a community ‘normalise’ mental health and move away from the stigmas attached to it?
Danny: "I know this might sound lame or come across as far-fetched, but nearly every neighbourhood has a WhatsApp group. Wouldn't it be great if, now and then, someone reached out and said, "Hey, just checking in. If anyone feels alone and is battling mentally, reach out, and let's try to help you in some way."
Q: How would you describe your overall mental health?
Danny: "I am a happy, driven, and positive person, but like everyone, I have my bad days, too. When this happens, I allow myself to feel those emotions so they don't catch up with me at a later stage. I don't allow myself to be down for long because life is too short. I move on as quickly as possible. I am unbelievably grateful for what I have in my life, which inspires my positive mindset."
Q: How do you handle stress, anxiety or feeling overwhelmed?
Danny: "I try to take one thing at a time to stop myself from feeling overwhelmed. Sometimes I am unbelievably busy, and I battle to keep up. When I feel like this, I take a massive breath, try to smile a big smile, and realise that work isn't everything. I then prioritise my list and power through it."
Q: What would you suggest are some ways people could do healthy mental check-ins with themselves so they can acknowledge positive mental health in their lives?
Danny: "Look around and be grateful for what you have; gratitude will create positivity."
Q: How do you recognise when you need to take a break or ask for help?
Danny: "When I feel like I am burning out. Often, this presents itself in physical symptoms. That's when I knew I needed to try and catch a few extra winks where possible and boost my immune system. I also try to take time out to appreciate everything I have."
Q: What key things have you learnt about yourself during your mental health journey?
Danny: "I have learnt that I thrive under pressure but am not invincible. It's been humbling to realize when I have taken on too much. I have also learnt I can do much more than I thought possible."
Q: How do you take time out for yourself? Your self-care routine.
Danny: "I adore my home. It is my happy place for many reasons. I love to unwind with the views and nature. Switching off from work and people is so important sometimes. I love a game of 5-a-side soccer and Go Karting fuels my adrenaline craving. Doing things I enjoy is such a stress reliever. I do love a weekend away just to reset and chill out. Also, any time with my girlfriend is the best time."
Q: What are your thoughts about mental health professionals, so speaking to a therapist or counsellor?
Danny: "I think it's very necessary and beneficial. I wish it were more accessible for everyone."
Q: Share three things you practice before starting your day that allow you to be classic Danny.
Danny: "Coffee, a decent shower (this is my think tank for creativity for some reason, and surrounding myself with positive people and situations."
Q: Share a motivational and inspiring message with the listeners about Mental Health Awareness.
Danny: "Do not let other people's negativity eat into your internal positivity. Push it away, and move on. Talk to your person, whoever that may be. Communication is key. Do not go through things alone. Be grateful for what you have, and try not to take things for granted.Be kind always. Treat people the way you expect to be treated. It doesn't matter what you do for a living or what you have achieved; we are all human. You've got this!"
Image Courtesy of Instagram
