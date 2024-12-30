How fit are you? Take the old person test

Not sure if you should join the 50-bazillion people who plan to join the gym in January? This fitness test will help determine whether you are out of shape.

According to the Daily Mail, experts at Norweigan fitness emporium, Trim Trening Trivsel, say the 'old man fitness test' can help you determine how fit you are for your age.

The test, also known as the 'old person fitness test', involves performing a series of movements.

The primary purpose of the test is to gauge balance, strength, and flexibility. From the standing position, you get down onto your knees, then stretch out your legs and cross your legs before attempting to stand up again.

It sounds easy, but doing it with your arms folded across your chest makes it much more difficult.

Two fitness trainers demonstrated the test on Instagram. One person remarked, "Just watching it made my knees hurt." Another person commented: "I can get down. Getting back is still being worked on. I’m half old."