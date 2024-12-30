How fit are you? Take the old person test
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
"Just watching it made my knees hurt." This fitness test lets you know if you have the fitness level of an old person.
Not sure if you should join the 50-bazillion people who plan to join the gym in January? This fitness test will help determine whether you are out of shape.
According to the Daily Mail, experts at Norweigan fitness emporium, Trim Trening Trivsel, say the 'old man fitness test' can help you determine how fit you are for your age.
The test, also known as the 'old person fitness test', involves performing a series of movements.
The primary purpose of the test is to gauge balance, strength, and flexibility. From the standing position, you get down onto your knees, then stretch out your legs and cross your legs before attempting to stand up again.
It sounds easy, but doing it with your arms folded across your chest makes it much more difficult.
Two fitness trainers demonstrated the test on Instagram. One person remarked, "Just watching it made my knees hurt." Another person commented: "I can get down. Getting back is still being worked on. I’m half old."
While some called the test "such nonsense", there is method to the madness.
The Daily Mail reports that "a 2012 study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found the sitting to rising test (SRT) was a significant predictor of mortality in people aged between 51 and 80".
Researchers found that those who were able to complete the test with ease had a "reduced risk of frailty and potentially deadly falls", which helped ensure longevity.
Good balance, strength, and flexibility come in handy as you age. If you failed the test, don't fret, it is never too late to start working on your fitness.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
