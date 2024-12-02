Young woman shares the secret to positive body image

Your Summer body doesn't have to fit the profile of that cover girl, it just has to be right for you...

Everyone hypes up getting their body ready for Summer as if there is just one perfect ideal for body image. Au contraire... We live in a world where more and more women celebrate their unique bodies in new and refreshed ways. From taking the plunge and wearing that outfit you've always wanted to wear to achieving peace of mind and self-love when looking at yourself in the mirror. There are a host of women who are defying the stereotypical status quo regarding 'body image' and breaking the glass ceiling.

A young woman with all the energy and spunk of a motivational gym class instructor reminded us that achieving a flat stomach might not be the remedy you need. It is the journey that we forget about, the acceptance and the confidence that matters the most. Pearl Mutlaneng, a content creator, shared an 'in-your-face' styled video that provided all the motivation you need for summer. She asked women what they would do when they achieved their flat stomachs... Many people came to the comments to share their insights, but not all the women took her advice with a smile. Some said that they have flat stomachs but are uncomfortable wearing a crop top, while others said that they work on their flat stomachs to feel good about themselves. The point is that you can do what you want with whichever body shape you possess when you have confidence.

Watch her video below on TikTok. Here's a clue: the secret to positive body image starts with a 'C'.

Image Courtesy of iStock