This AI-model has become a fitness influencer

Could it be that AI influencers will replace human influencers?

Could it be that AI influencers will replace human influencers?

We were surprised when we heard Gen Z and Alpha expressed interest in pursuing careers as influencers, but it was bound to happen. It also didn't surprise us that educational institutions offer Bachelor's Degrees in Content creation and how to become a social media influencer. If we thought that was bad, now we have moved into the era of AI models, who are earning thousands of Euros a month by living in the matrix. The mocked-up persona and the illusive imaging concern us because we think about all the kids (and adults) looking to this unreal expectation and yearning to achieve it. (Watch the video above - courtesy of YouTube) An agency in Barcelona, The Clueless is an AI modelling agency that "curates thoughtful, long-lasting models that beautifully represent diverse personalities, taking the virtual world by storm."

Cue in Aitana, an AI model that was created during a difficult period. This pink-haired 25-year-old is not real but was created by Rubén Cruz, who not only designe her but is the founder of the agency The Clueless. He told Euronews, "We started analysing how we were working and realised that many projects were being put on hold or cancelled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues." This led to the creation of their very AI model that could be used for the brands that approached them. "They created Aitana, an exuberant 25-year-old pink-haired woman from Barcelona whose physical appearance is close to perfection. According to her creators, the virtual model can earn up to €10,000 (R 191176,70) a month, but the average is usually around €3,000 (R 57353,01)." (Euronews)

We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing. - Rubén Cruz

Read the description of Aitana from The Clueless Agency website: "Aitana Lopez is a strong and determined woman, independent in her actions and generous in her willingness to help others. With boldness and authenticity, she faces challenges and expresses her opinion without reservation, although her complicated humor and self-centeredness sometimes make it difficult to get a smile out of her, showing her complexity. As a content creator, she shines with extroversion, attracting attention with her striking character. As a passionate Scorpio, she highlights her love for video games and her dedication to the fitness lifestyle, evidencing her intensity and care for her physical well-being." Check out a post of her on her 'birthday' below - courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram