 Celebrate your besties this Galentine's Day
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter

Single and looking for a man? Dial 1-800-find-me-a-man... just kidding! Ditch Valentine's Day this year and celebrate your girlfriends on Galentine's Day.

Group of friends celebrating
File photo: iStock

The commercialisation of Valentine's Day has put many people off the holiday. This year, why not give Valentine's Day the finger, and celebrate Galentine's Day instead?

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated each other with a Galentine's party on February 5 at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. Dressed in matching head-to-toe black outfits, the friends showcased their brands, Rare Beauty and  LolaVie.

Although recently engaged, Gomez still recognises the importance of women supporting women!

Galentine's Day ideas

So, what is Galentine's Day? A 2010 episode of 'Parks and Recreation' helped popularise the day. One of the characters on the show, Leslie Knope, celebrated her girlfriends by throwing them a Galentine's Day brunch

"Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies," Knope says in the episode. 

And that's exactly what Galentine's Day is all about. On February 13, women come together to show each other some love. 

If your friends are single, even better! 

Here are a few Galentine's Day ideas you can try in 2025:

  • Galentine's Day brunch
    Take a cue from Leslie Knope's playbook and host a brunch for your girlfriends. It doesn't have to be anything fancy or expensive. You can catch up over a picnic brunch or take the day off and have a bottomless brunch!

  • Spa day
    Nothing says "I love you" more than a relaxing spa day. Relax, sip orange juice and enjoy some TLC.

  • Secret Galentine
    Put a girl power spin on Secret Santa and do a Secret Galentine. Set a budget and treat your friends to something special.

  • Buy flowers
    If you don't have the time or money to buy a gift for your friend this Galentine's Day, just buy her some flowers. Women rarely give each other flowers, which makes Galentine's Day the perfect time to start. Make it an all-year-round thing and get your bestie a bouquet on their birthdays, when they get a job or buy a home.

Happy Galentine's Day!

Valentine's Day Jennifer Aniston Best friends Selana Gomez

Main image credit: iStock

