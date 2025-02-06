Things to do in KZN on Valentine’s Day: Red and White Party
Who's ready for a Valentine's Day party to remember? Join J Sbu, DJ Tira and more at Blue Marlins All-Inclusive Seascape for a night of love, music and magic.
Are you ready to ignite your passion and paint the town red (and white!) this Valentine's Day?
We've got the perfect plan for you! Get ready for a night of love, music and magic at the breathtaking Blue Marlins All-Inclusive seascape.
Celebrate by dancing to tunes from an incredible lineup of DJs and performers, featuring the one and only J Sbu, the legendary DJ Tira, the soulful Friends of Deephouse and the talented KVLO.
Here are the details:
Date: Friday, February 14
Time: 17:30 to 23:00
Dress code: Red and white
Tickets: R250 per person
Contact Blue Marlin All-Inclusive Seascape in Scottburgh on 083 743 3435 for more information.
If this has tickled your fancy, stay tuned to Stacey and J Sbu from 3 pm to 6 pm to find out how you can get your hands on two tickets!
