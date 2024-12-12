'Forever begins now' – Selena Gomez is engaged

An excited Selena Gomez shared pictures of her marquise diamond ring, and it is all kinds of amazing.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged after one year of dating. The 32-year-old shared the exciting news on her Instagram page on Thursday. "Forever begins now..." she captioned a picture of her eight-carat marquise-cut diamond engagement ring. The 'Lose You To Love You' singer also shared a photograph of Benny hugging her, while she showed off her ring. Selena and the music producer started dating in 2023. Benny co-produced her song, 'Single Soon,' which was released in August 2023 and was dubbed the single girl anthem. "I'm picking out this dress/ Trying on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon/ I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," she sang. Ironically, while singing about being "single soon", a romance blossomed between Selena and Benny. They confirmed their relationship in December 2023, and the rest is history.

Selena, who has dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, previously revealed that she had considered adoption even if she was not in a relationship. "I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it. Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she told TIME magazine. The singer has since disclosed that due to her health problems, she can't carry her own kids. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she told Vanity Fair. Despite these challenges, Selena has not given up on having children. "It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she said. We're glad Selena has found her happily ever after with Benny.

