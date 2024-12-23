Is buying expensive gifts for children worth it?

With Christmas Day fast approaching, children are eagerly awaiting the moment they can rip open their gifts. While they may or may not know what they are getting, very few care about the price.

However, that won't stop many parents from breaking the bank to get their kids the very best. When it comes to Christmas gift ideas for kids, it is worth every penny to see the smiles on their faces.

However, how much is too much? Actress Halle Bailey and her former partner, rapper DDG, are in the news after celebrating their son Halo's first birthday on December 22.

DDG shocked his fans by revealing that he had bought a brand-new red Ferrari for one-year-old Halo.

In the land of Celebville, where kids get gifted R133,000 Birkin bags and private islands, that is perfectly normal, but it begs the question, is buying expensive presents for children worth it?

Social media users had mixed reactions to DDG's gift, with some saying it is over the top.

"[What is] the baby going to do with this? Just say you bought yourself a gift for your baby's birthday," one Instagram user wrote.

Another commented: "This is the dumbest thing I've ever seen! Land, a business, real estate property - none of those was available?" A third added: "That thing is gonna be a piece of scrap metal by the time Halo’s old enough to drive it."

However, some said DDG can do whatever he wants to with his money.

"You guys wanna say something with someone’s money? You wanna tell him how to spend his hard-earned money again? You people are so funny."