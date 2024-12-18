 Cook up a storm this Christmas with J'Something and Coco
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

A couple that cooks together, stays together! Zhuzh up your Christmas lunch with these mouthwatering recipes from J'Something and Coco. 

J'Something and his wife Coco in the kitchen
J'Something and his wife Cordelia/ Instagram (@jsomethingmusic)

J'Something and his wife Cordelia ‘Coco’ da Fonseca are one of South Africa's most loved celebrity couples. You'll probably admire them even more after seeing what they have been whipping up in the kitchen. 

The couple have been sharing '12 Days of Christmas' recipes in December, which are sure to make you the star of your family's lunch gathering. 

We've rounded up some of our favourite recipes from the pair. 

Three cheese baked 'cheesecake'

Coco and J'Something have put a savoury twist on the traditional cheesecake. It's a fun dish that will leave your guests talking until next Christmas! 

"Impressive as a cheese board centre piece that we love serving as a snack for guests on arrival OR as a 'cheese and biscuits' treat for the end of the night," J'Something wrote on Instagram. 

Check out the full recipe, complete with instructions, on their website.

Curried prawn rissois

The couple describe this perfect Christmas lunch snack as a Portuguese samoosa. The curried prawn rissois – or "prawn rejoice" as Coco teases – will keep your guests satisfied while they wait for the main course. 

"This delicious recipe for prawn rissois takes the classic prawn filling and adds a bit of a spicy curry kick to it, and then it’s elevated with the garlic and herb crumbing. It truly is a labour of love but that’s what the season is all about."

Get the full recipe here.

Leek, bacon and gruyère potato bake 

Ditch the roast potatoes this festive season and spice up your lunch recipe with Coco and J's leek, bacon and gruyère potato bake.

"A festive spread without a potato dish is borderline criminal and so every year we try and switch up how we serve this versatile super veg. This year this bacon, Gruyère and leek potato bake took the spot. It really steals the show," J'Something wrote on Instagram. 

Coco’s tip for perfect crispy bacon? Start with a cold pan. She also says not to slice your potatoes "too skinny malinky"!

 Follow the recipe here.

Visit the couple's @bycocoandj Instagram page for more amazing recipes. 

They have also teamed up with Smeg South Africa to give away amazing prizes during their '12 Days of Christmas' special.

Main image credit: Instagram /@jsomethingmusic

