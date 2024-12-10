Could this umbrella be the perfect Xmas gift?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
An umbrella that shelters you from the heat and also keeps you cool.
As we approach the day of giving, if you haven't already found the perfect gift for a loved one yet, we might have found something for you.
If you're looking for a gift for someone who loves the outdoors but wants to avoid the harsh rays of the sun or extreme humidity, the Breeze Fan might be just the thing.
Or, it might also make a great gift for yourself, especially considering the extreme heat we experience in KZN.
We recently discovered an umbrella that not only provides shade but also keeps you cool. How cool is that?
The Breeze Fan, based in Gauteng, offers a unique feature – you can attach a water bottle to the umbrella to spray cool water on you while you use it.
Priced at R1,399, this umbrella is a great asset for commuters who walk frequently and an excellent option for travellers on holiday.
Mzansi came through with their humour. Check out some of the comments:
- "Not me thinking ke hubbly ya umbrella."
- "Imagine inviting rain into the umbrella, but I get the logic behind this."
- "This would be handy at graveyard. I was almost fried alive by the sun at 7am at a funeral in NC."
- "Once you buy this one … that means you ain’t planning on buying a car mos , o walker till mos."
- "It’s so dramatic I love it."
- "I thought it was gon make you fly."
Watch how it works in this video on TikTok.
@breezefanofficial They never miss at doing extravagant things😭#tiktoksouthafrica #mzansitiktok #viralproducts #cool #fyp #heat #summer #viralvideos ♬ Hade Boss - DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz
Image Courtesy of iStock
