Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Leave the kids with the grandparents and enjoy a child-free day out with your friends.
Have you thought about your plans for after New Year's?
In case you were looking to do something that is only for adults but for adults who want to embrace their inner kids, the Picnics Co. has got you covered this 2025.
On 4 January 2025, Picnics Co. will host a Durban Adults Picnic at the Munies Hockey Club.
You can expect to enjoy all things fun and exciting, like zip lining, mechanical bulls, bungee jumping, volleyball, a boxing ring, a sack race, and more.
The tickets are as follows:
Early Bird Ticket Price: R150 | Phase 1: R200 | Phase 2: R250
Remember, no kids are allowed, and to take your cooler box in, you pay R100.
You can get your tickets online at Webtickets or in-store at Pick n Pay and Checkers stores.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
