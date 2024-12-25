 Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Leave the kids with the grandparents and enjoy a child-free day out with your friends. 

People enjoying themselves outdoors at a picnic and jump trampoline activity
People enjoying themselves outdoors at a picnic and jump trampoline activity/Facebook/PicnicsCo

Have you thought about your plans for after New Year's? 

In case you were looking to do something that is only for adults but for adults who want to embrace their inner kids, the Picnics Co. has got you covered this 2025. 

On 4 January 2025, Picnics Co. will host a Durban Adults Picnic at the Munies Hockey Club. 

You can expect to enjoy all things fun and exciting, like zip lining, mechanical bulls, bungee jumping, volleyball, a boxing ring, a sack race, and more.

Read more: Ring in the New Year with a great cave escape

Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club
Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club/Facebook/PicnicsCo

Read more: BunduSplash 2024: 72 hours of non-stop fun in KZN

The tickets are as follows: 

Early Bird Ticket Price: R150 | Phase 1: R200 | Phase 2: R250

Remember, no kids are allowed, and to take your cooler box in, you pay R100. 

You can get your tickets online at Webtickets or in-store at Pick n Pay and Checkers stores. 

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Facebook

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban KZN Things to do in Durban Adult Activities

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.