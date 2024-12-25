Durban Adult Picnic at Munies Hockey Club

Have you thought about your plans for after New Year's?

In case you were looking to do something that is only for adults but for adults who want to embrace their inner kids, the Picnics Co. has got you covered this 2025.

On 4 January 2025, Picnics Co. will host a Durban Adults Picnic at the Munies Hockey Club.

You can expect to enjoy all things fun and exciting, like zip lining, mechanical bulls, bungee jumping, volleyball, a boxing ring, a sack race, and more.