Durban Virginia Airshow all set to be exhilarating this August!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This year, the Virginia Airshow promises fun for the whole family with flying
displays, aerobatics, and more...
This year, the Virginia Airshow promises fun for the whole family with flying displays, aerobatics, and more...
It is with great honour and excitement that the Durban Virginia Airshow returns this year. The iconic airshow made a comeback last year after the pandemic took it away from Durbanites.
The award-winning show promises to thrill with exhilarating flying displays and aerobatics against the backdrop of the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
For
a fantastic day out with the whole family filled with aerobatic adrenalin, bookings are essential and we encourage you to book early to avoid any disappointment. Anyone who has been before will tell you that they witnessed the best pilots and planes in action at the Durban Virginia Airshow.
Read more: The Amazing Race Westville is back!
The event takes place at the Virginia Airport on Saturday, 31 August 2024. Tickets can be booked on TicketPro and are as follows:
- Adults: R140 per person
- Kids (2-17 years): R100 per person
- Kids under two years enter free
The gates open at 8am, but the air displays begin at 10am. Whether you like flying or not, this is the perfect outing for the entire family.
Check out some of the snaps from last year on Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Sensational hit from local DJ Jashmir goes viral after Tyla's performance
A new hit that is taking over social media...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
Durbanite called out over her "posh accent"
Are we going to own the fact that all Durbanites have a unique accent or...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago