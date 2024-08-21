 Durban Virginia Airshow all set to be exhilarating this August!
Durban Virginia Airshow all set to be exhilarating this August!

This year, the Virginia Airshow promises fun for the whole family with flying displays, aerobatics, and more...

Airplanes at the Durban Virginia Airshow
Airplanes at the Durban Virginia Airshow/Facebook/@DurbanVirginiaairshow
The Durban Virginia Airshow banner
The Durban Virginia Airshow banner/Supplied

It is with great honour and excitement that the Durban Virginia Airshow returns this year. The iconic airshow made a comeback last year after the pandemic took it away from Durbanites

The award-winning show promises to thrill with exhilarating flying displays and aerobatics against the backdrop of the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

For a fantastic day out with the whole family filled with aerobatic adrenalin, bookings are essential and we encourage you to book early to avoid any disappointment. Anyone who has been before will tell you that they witnessed the best pilots and planes in action at the Durban Virginia Airshow.  

The event takes place at the Virginia Airport on Saturday, 31 August 2024. Tickets can be booked on TicketPro and are as follows:

  • Adults: R140 per person
  • Kids (2-17 years): R100 per person
  • Kids under two years enter free 

The gates open at 8am, but the air displays begin at 10am. Whether you like flying or not, this is the perfect outing for the entire family. 

Check out some of the snaps from last year on Instagram

Image Courtesy of Facebook

