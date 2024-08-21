Durban Virginia Airshow all set to be exhilarating this August!

It is with great honour and excitement that the Durban Virginia Airshow returns this year. The iconic airshow made a comeback last year after the pandemic took it away from Durbanites.

The award-winning show promises to thrill with exhilarating flying displays and aerobatics against the backdrop of the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

For a fantastic day out with the whole family filled with aerobatic adrenalin, bookings are essential and we encourage you to book early to avoid any disappointment. Anyone who has been before will tell you that they witnessed the best pilots and planes in action at the Durban Virginia Airshow.

