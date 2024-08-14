The Amazing Race Westville is back!
Updated | By East Coast Radio
It's time to put on your competitive shoes and run the most Amazing Race held in Durban.
Are you looking for a fun event to do with your mates? Something that not only challenges your ability to work together as a team but also challenges your taste buds, and so much more.
The Amazing Race Westville has returned and will take place on 24 August 2024 at the Westville Old Boys Sports Club.
The event starts at 10am and ends at 2pm. Thirty teams will compete in challenges located at 18 locations around Westville, Durban. The day promises to be one filled with fun and challenges where teams will have the chance to follow clues and complete tasks.
The challenges are all lighthearted and not too tricky. After considerable success in the past, another Amazing Race will be hosted in Westville.
At the start of the race, the organisers will supply the necessary clues and riddles to enable contestants to follow the route, which consists of several stops, with various activities participants need to complete at each stop.
Entrants to the race will stand a chance to win a personal driver with a vehicle from Thekwini Toyota Westville; the draw for this will take place on 16 August 2024 at the dealership. Terms and Conditions Apply.
Extra points will be awarded to teams who try to dress up, with unique prizes up for grabs. No under-18s are allowed to enter. Winners will be determined using a points system, with various vouchers and prizes to be distributed.
You can register for the event by visiting their registration link on Facebook.
Just so you know, entries close on the 19th of August 2024, and you are only confirmed entrance when you send through your proof of payment.
You can WhatsApp 0624455061 to book your teams or email amazing.race.za@gmail.com.
