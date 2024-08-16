Splat Durban offers up a serving of Vodka Pani Puri

"Get ready to be knocked off your feet with this tamarind-inspired dish with a vodka kick"...

Modern foodies describe the traditional Indian bite-sized snack Pani Puri as an explosive flavour bomb. And rightfully so, the street snack has gained popularity over the years with chefs and foodies bringing their unique spin. This deep-fried hollowed sphere is traditionally filled with diced potato, onion, peas, and chickpeas, and topped with tamarind chutney, chilli powder or chaat masala. Splat Durban, a local restaurant in the "foodie-cosmopolitan" of Durban North, has introduced an exciting version of this traditional favourite.

Their traditional vegetarian version of Pani Puri costs R70 for four pieces. However, they have jazzed up their recipe and created an alcohol-inspired version. A flavour bomb, if there was ever one. Chef Neha shared their evolutionary dish, 'Vodka Pani Puri', on social media. The twist lies in their use of tamarind-infused vodka that promises to provide a burst of flavour. Check out the video from their social page - courtesy of TikTok:

Having travelled worldwide and indulged in cooking courses in many countries, qualified Chef-Owner Neha Valjee always dreamed about owning a personal space where she could shine on a platform to express her colourful cooking experiences. Not long after leaving school, she explored her first culinary adventure and opened a pure vegetarian, home-based food company called, The Hunnie Pot. She experimented with flavour profiles, spice combinations, and customer enjoyment here. During the Hunnie Pot era, she was renowned for her veggie burger patty made from the most unlikely suspects… black beans, oats, and quinoa. This was her first exposure to customer experience and commercial food success, and customers kept returning for more. (Splat Durban) Splat Durban is located at 47 Ashley Avenue, Glen Ashley, Durban (beside Cane Cutters, opposite SPAR). Email: [email protected] (Bookings via telephone only) Telephone: 031 562 0265

