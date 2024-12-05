CoComelon Sing-A-Long Live at Durban ICC

This one is for all the 'CoComelon' fans, both young and old. Don't shy away; we know that, as a parent, you have probably found yourself singing along to a 'CoComelon' song at some point or another.

You can bring your kids up front and centre with their 'CoComelon' favourite this December 2024.

Blu Blood is proud to announce that Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment's new live show, CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long, is bringing JJ, Cody, Nina, and all their friends from the globally beloved sensation to life in a never-before-seen show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat! CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will tour internationally in December, with a special stop in South Africa.

CoComelon's favorite teacher, Ms. Appleberry, welcomes JJ, his friends, and YOU to come along on a Melon Patch Musical field trip! Dance and sing along with JJ, Nina, Cody, Cece, and all of their friends to some of your favourite bops, including 'If You're Happy and You Know It', 'Wheels on the Bus', 'Animal Dance', 'Head Shoulders Knees and Toes', 'Freeze Dance', and many more! Jam with the fam and dance every chance you get in this new musical journey.

Cocomelon Sing-A-Long Live will be hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre from 13 to 15 December 2024. Tickets are available from Ticketpro.