CoComelon Sing-A-Long Live at Durban ICC
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If your kids are fans of the hit kids' show 'CoComelon' then you will be happy to know they are coming to Durban this December...
If your kids are fans of the hit kids' show 'CoComelon' then you will be happy to know they are coming to Durban this December...
This one is for all the 'CoComelon' fans, both young and old. Don't shy away; we know that, as a parent, you have probably found yourself singing along to a 'CoComelon' song at some point or another.
You can bring your kids up front and centre with their 'CoComelon' favourite this December 2024.
Blu Blood is proud to announce that Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment's new live show, CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long, is bringing JJ, Cody, Nina, and all their friends from the globally beloved sensation to life in a never-before-seen show that will have families of all ages moving and grooving to the beat! CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long will tour internationally in December, with a special stop in South Africa.
CoComelon's favorite teacher, Ms. Appleberry, welcomes JJ, his friends, and YOU to come along on a Melon Patch Musical field trip! Dance and sing along with JJ, Nina, Cody, Cece, and all of their friends to some of your favourite bops, including 'If You're Happy and You Know It', 'Wheels on the Bus', 'Animal Dance', 'Head Shoulders Knees and Toes', 'Freeze Dance', and many more! Jam with the fam and dance every chance you get in this new musical journey.
Cocomelon Sing-A-Long Live will be hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre from 13 to 15 December 2024. Tickets are available from Ticketpro.
Babies in Arms - children 12 months of age and under, don't need a ticket provided they are seated on the lap of a ticket holder and do not occupy a seat.
The Ticket Pro website has laid out some important notes about the event, see below.
- Meet & greets follows the performance
- Guests require a valid ticket for show to participate in Meet & Greet
- Only children require a meet & greet ticket
- Each child participating in Meet & Greet requires a ticket
- Meet & greet not sold separately
- Only two characters will be available for meet & greet
- Character selectionfor meet and greet varies show by show.
The show breakdown for the CoComelon Sing-A-Long is as follows:
Friday - 13th December 2024 - 10h00 | 13h30 | 17h00
Saturday - 14th December 2024 - 10h00 | 13h30 | 17h00
Sunday - 15th December 2024 - 10h00 | 13h30
Venue: 45 Bram Fischer Road, Durban, 4001 | GPS Coordinates: S 29 51.166 / E 31 01.791
The ticket prices vary and range between R299,00 and R699,00. Mastercard users who are paying online will receive a 10% discount. Book your tickets on Ticket Pro. Remember that both parents and kids require tickets for the event.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Must-visit Blue Flag beaches along the South Coast
Whether you crave adventure or relaxation, these five beaches are summer...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
35 days, 1,222km: A race to rebuild a school
In just over a month, Matthew Murray and Charles Raw are planning to run...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago